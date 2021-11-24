2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deals are looking super appealing right now with some amazing offers from big-name brands like Acer and Lenovo. With so many great Black Friday Chromebook deals going on, there’s never been a better time to dive right in. Read on while we guide you through some of the best Black Friday deals unfolding or check out the other Black Friday laptop deals happening out there.

2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deals: Best offers today

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $149, was $299

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 — $355, was $425

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga — $495, was $599

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — $149, was $299

Why buy:

Very well priced

Highly portable

Ultralight

Great battery life

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 keeps things cheap and simple while still giving you the huge benefits that come from owning a 2-in-1 Chromebook. The system has everything you could need to be productive while on the move. It’s so well priced it’s also very well suited for those on their daily commute as well as students looking to type up notes while moving between classes. And, of course, any time you want to get more tactile, you can always switch over to using it as a tablet rather than as a regular Chromebook.

At its heart, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 has a MediaTek processor, 4GB of memory plus 32GB of eMMC storage. That’s pretty simple even by Chromebook standards but honestly, it’s everything you need thanks to ChromeOS being so flexible. There’s no need for more memory and the storage is just right for a system that relies heavily on storing files on the cloud via Google Apps. Keeping things simple also benefits how lightweight it is. It weighs just 2.2 pounds so it’s easily carried around in a backpack or bag. You’ll hardly notice it which is exactly what you want from a device that’s designed to be taken between locations. You also won’t have to worry about battery life as this Chromebook achieves an almighty 15 hours of battery life. That’s more than enough for anyone’s working day while still giving you plenty of juice to relax in the evening. It’s everything you could need from a budget Chromebook.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 — $355, was $425

Why buy:

Attractive display

USB-C charging

Narrow bezels

Intel processor

Offering much of what you would expect from the best Chromebooks, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is a great mid-range Chromebook choice if you want decent quality without spending too much. It offers all the core hardware you could need while also having the benefit of being a 2-in-1 device. That screen is no slouch either as it’s a full HD display and measures 13.3-inch proving just the right size for being portable yet also large enough to see clearly too. Thanks to its extensive hinges, you can easily use it for presenting a document, browsing the internet, or watching your favorite streaming shows, all in a very convenient format.

At its heart, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is fairly potent for a Chromebook. It uses an Intel Celeron processor, offers 4GB of memory, plus has 32GB of storage. There’s no need to worry about storage space as — as always — the focus here is on accessing the cloud instead of storing files locally. Instead, the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is rich in flexibility. Besides having a screen that has a wide-angle view, it also has front-facing stereo speakers for a great audio experience, along with two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, and an audio jack. It’s easy to recharge your Chromebook via the USB-C port too which is generally the preferred way of recharging most devices these days. Up to 10 hours of battery life means you won’t have to do this too often either with the battery easily able to last the working day. The latest Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support mean your connection will never drop too.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga — $496, was $599

Why buy:

Fast-charge functionality

Lightweight

Superior webcam

Convenient hinge

Coming from one of the best laptop brands is a great start for this Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga and it really shows. Everything about the device is well-designed to ensure that you get a premium experience for less. If you’re looking for a more high-end Chromebook than most, this is a good option. It has great specifications and some very useful features that make using it a dream. Starting at the basics, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga offers an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 4GB of memory, plus 32Gb of eMMC. Unusually for a Chromebook, it also has AMD Radeon graphics. Sure, you’ll never use a Chromebook for gaming or anything image heavy, but it’s there in case you need it for some reason.

What stands out more is its 13.3-inch full HD screen that offers 300 nits of brightness. That makes it a cut above the rest and it’s very useful given you can, of course, use this Chromebook as a tablet as well as laptop. Other great features include its rapid charge functionality. A simple 60-minute charge gives back up to 80% of battery life making it perfect if you’re prone to forgetting to recharge your Chromebook before heading out. Alongside that, it has all-day battery life so you won’t need to do this too often anyhow. Other useful features include a sleek and durable aluminum chassis plus the fact it weighs just 3.3 pounds so it’s easy enough to take while traveling. There’s also a 5MP webcam which is far better than you usually see on Chromebooks and perfect if you need to make regular video calls.

Should you shop these 2-in-1 Chromebook Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday deals are frequently reruns of the best Black Friday deals so it’s not often worth waiting for them. Having said that, you’re also not guaranteed that Black Friday deals stick around for Cyber Monday. Stock can run out, especially given global supply issues right now, and deals can end early. It’s a smart move to buy now rather than hold out.

It’s also worth remembering that you can always cancel your order if you do see a better deal. Even if it’s been shipped to you, you can always return the item in the rare case that a Cyber Monday deal works out better.

