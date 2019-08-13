Deals

A 4G tablet is a great option when you need a portable workstation with a mobile internet connection. If you are in the market for one, check out this 2017 Apple iPad Pro deal. The Wi-Fi plus cellular version of the former best tablet in the world is currently on sale on Amazon, starting at $579. Jump on this rare opportunity to save on an Apple iPad Pro today.

Get $200 off the usually $779 LTE Apple iPad Pro 64GB when you order from Amazon today. You can also choose the 256GB and 512GB variants and still enjoy huge discounts. Get the complete iOS atmosphere for your mobile workspace with these great Apple MacBook deals.

At almost 2 years old, the previous Apple iPad Pro is still a premium piece of tech. Its gorgeous display and quick, lag-free performance remain respectable in today’s market. This 10.5-inch tablet also has superb battery life, great sound quality, and an excellent camera. It is a great alternative if you do not want to spend almost a $1,000 on the latest iPad Pro.

The 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro also proves to be an excellent option if upgrading from an Apple iPad. This device gives you more power to perform a wide range of tasks, from writing emails and using Microsoft Word to video and photo editing. Plus, you get to work with a bigger screen.

With great battery life, the 2017 Apple iPad Pro can keep you working on the go for up to nine hours. And since it only weighs 1.05 pounds, you would not mind carrying this LTE tablet around. It is a great companion for serious workers who need to stay mobile.

Stay productive and connected with the 2017 Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi and cellular tablet. Buy it on Amazon today to get the 64GB variant for only $579, saving you $200. This sale also applies to the 256GB and 512GB variants, which are discounted for $270 and $410, respectively. Hurry and place your order now while this deal is live.

With different current- and previous-model iPads available online, it can be confusing which one to choose. Read our iPad buying guide so you can make a more informed decision. You can also visit our curated deals page to stay updated with the latest discounts on the Apple iPhone, Apple Watch, and other Apple products.

