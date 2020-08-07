Prepare for back-to-school with this 27-inch HP monitor — now $150

Some might say a computer is only as good as its screen, which is an aphorism that extends to all categories of computers, no matter if it’s in a designer’s studio or on a student’s desk. Speaking of which, it’s the time of year when we’re seeing some amazing monitor deals, as well as back-to-school sales, with laptops, printers, and other tech perfect for the new school year, from all the best brands. Right now, you can get an HP 27-inch desktop monitor, in stylish black, for only $150 — down $50 from its original price of $200. Clearly, this is a great deal.

The 27-inch HP backlit LED monitor is one of the best looking in its class, with a screen that will be a student’s dream, regardless of whether you’re creating vectors in Photoshop, typing away on a paper, or just watching Netflix from across the room. This monitor is as ideal a study mate as it is a play partner; it really has you covered.

After a day of classes, staring at a laptop screen, which rarely extends beyond 15 inches, it can be a huge relief, not just on the eyes but on your entire brain, to sit down in front of a big, bright, clear screen. That’s what HP is offering with its 27-inch LED-backlit monitor. It has 1,920 x 1,080 resolution (Full HD); that’s a 16:9 aspect ratio for your viewing pleasure. It doesn’t matter if you’re using standard office software — for presentations, crunching numbers, or writing papers — this screen will give you the clearest, brightest picture, 300 nits brightness to be exact. Your eyes will thank you (and it comes with an anti-glare panel).

It has a 60hz refresh rate, which is superb for gaming, as well as fast action. The IPS screen has 178 degrees of viewing angles, which means that when it’s time to relax, or entertain, you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite content from anywhere in the room.

In terms of connectivity, there are HDMI, DVI-D, and VGA ports, so that this monitor is going to be friendly with any laptop, console, or desktop, as well as any camera if your work requires video or image editing.

A great monitor can really help with both schoolwork and casual computing — changing a laptop computing system into an entertainment system. There are a number of monitor deals happening at the moment, but HP is one of the most reliable brands, and at $50 off , this HP backlit LED monitor is an amazing deal. If you’re looking for a new monitor, this could be the one for you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations