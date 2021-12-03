This 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor is $250 at Best Buy — SAVE $100

There’s still time to dive into the best Cyber Monday deals with a fantastic 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor at Best Buy heavily reduced. Right now, you can buy it for just $250 saving you $100 on the usual price. A great deal, it’s ideal if you’re looking to have more screen space for less cash this holiday season. Easily one of the best Cyber Monday monitor deals available at the moment, snap it up now before the deal ends.

Ever wondered why it’s worth investing in one of the best monitors? Switching over to one of the best ultrawide monitors will soon teach you why. In the case of the 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor, it gives you a ton of extra room. We’ve all been there — trying to multitask like crazy while simply not having the space to do so. Use the 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor and you’ve got so much room than ever before. That’s helped by its fantastic screen. it offers WFHD resolution of 2560 x 1080 so you can see plenty more of what’s going on. It has a response time of 5ms and a refresh rate of 75Hz. Both are perfect for ensuring you can get the smoothest browsing possible, so there’s no risk of any lag or screen blurring going on. With an anti-glare screen, you also won’t have to worry about eyestrain either as the 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor looks great every time.

With wide 178-degree viewing angles, you can also move around a little and still see what’s going on. That can also be handy if you’re trying to show a colleague or friend something that’s on screen. Don’t forget — anti-glare technology means you won’t have to worry about awkward lighting here.

On top of that, the 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor also includes FreeSync technology so it’s able to match the frame rate of the monitor to any compatible AMD graphics card. A contrast ratio of 1,000:1 also ensures crisp and clear images, with deep blacks and bright highlights guaranteed the whole time. The monitor is practical too with two HDMI inputs so you can easily set up different devices with the monitor, giving you some handy flexibility.

A game-changer of a monitor, the 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor is a dream to use. It’s ideally suited if you plan on expanding your home office and making it more convenient than before. Alternatively, if you’re a student studying a complex course, you can juggle all your work and windows far more effectively here. Even if you’re just a keen amateur programmer or designer, the extra space and high-quality screen will prove massively useful to you.

Normally priced at $350, the 34-inch LG Ultrawide monitor is down to just $250 right now at Best Buy. A considerable savings of $100, this is a truly great time to embrace a new monitor and see just how much an ultrawide screen can improve your productivity levels while reducing eyestrain. Grab it now while stocks last.

