Admittedly, a lot of our finds when it comes to TV deals focus on the cheapest models. But more often than not, buying a cheap TV isn’t always your best bet. There’s typically some compromise you will have to accept, whether its picture quality, brightness, or even build quality.

So can you find a good mix of performance and value in 4K TVs? The answer’s an emphatic yes. We’ve uncovered three 4K TVs that are all well under $1,000 yet boast a picture that rivals televisions two or three times their price, including one from Samsung at a great price.

Vizio 50-inch M-Series Quantum (M507-G1) — $398

Vizio starts off our list with it’s 50-inch M-Series Quantum 4K TV, , which is currently on sale for $398 at Walmart. We saw these TVs in person back at CES 2019 and were blown away with the picture quality. With 400 nits of brightness, 16 local dimming zones, and quantum-dot technology, you get outstanding color with bright whites and deep blacks. It might not be the brightest set of the bunch, but it by far is one of the best deals.

Should you want even better picture quality from Vizio that matches some of the bigger names in TVs, we recommend stepping up to the P-Series Quantum. Walmart is currently selling the 65-inch for $1,198. That is the smallest size available, and we’d only recommend that if you’re looking to replace a primary TV.

TCL 55-inch 6-Series (2018 model) — $529

Not much of TCL’s new 2019 model lineup shown at CES 2019 has actually gone on sale yet, but we still recommend the TCL 6 Series any day to someone looking for a high-performing value TV. Despite TCL’s reputation as a budget brand and most of the company’s line generally having average picture quality, the 6 Series breaks that trend. We dared to match this set up to Sony’s higher-end sets and were pleasantly surprised at how well it held up.

Our biggest knocks were a noticeably darker picture than higher-end sets and a tendency to wash out a bit on some brighter images, but otherwise, we can’t complain. We also see the built-in Roku technology as a positive here, making this smart TV extraordinarily easy to use.

Samsung 49-inch 8-Series — $598

Looking for as close as you possibly can get to a Q Series Samsung 4K TV without actually buying one? The Samsung 8-Series is it. For about $300 less than a comparably sized Q60 you get outstanding picture quality even though it’s not a QLED, more than acceptable brightness (brighter than our previous two suggestions), and the quality that Samsung is known for. We have the 65-inch version of this set and have next to no issues with it. While the remote design is somewhat irritating (it reminds us in many ways of an Apple Remote), you’re not buying a TV for that. Where it counts, the 8-Series excels.

Unless you’re absolutely dead set on a QLED, we think you should start by looking at your options in the 8-Series first.

