5 mattress deals you can’t afford to miss this Memorial Day

This Memorial Day 2020, sales have slashed prices on brands like Casper, Tulo, Tuft & Needle, Leesa, and Cocoon by Sealy Chill, making that new mattress a lot more obtainable for the bargain-hunting crew. Here are five mattress deals that you absolutely cannot miss this Memorial Day.

Tulo Queen Mattress — $400, was $700

Tulo allows you to select your preference of a soft, medium, or firm mattress in four layers of cooling, breathable, and pressure-relieving foam. Its cover is a smooth knit, and its ideal for stomach sleepers, people who sleep in multiple positions, and couples with different sleep preferences. There’s free shipping to your doorstep, and you’ll enjoy a 120-night sleep trial to see how you like it over time.

Tuft & Needle Original Mattress — $540, was $600

Tuft & Needle customers are offered a 100-night risk-free home trial to see if they love the Original Mattress enough to keep it — and 95% of them consistently do. There’s no wonder as to why either; the Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is great for all sleep positions (back, side, and stomach), as well as those who sleep hot and need the help of a cooling mattress to keep them comfortable. Tuft & Needle’s integrated foam, moisture-wicking cooling gel beads, heat-absorbing graphite, and open-cell breathable foundation allow for a deep, relaxing sleep. Choose from six sizes and enjoy free shipping and returns, plus a ten-year limited warranty.

Cocoon by Sealy Chill — $600, was $930

Cocoon by Sealy Chill is a premium cooling mattress available in both medium-soft and extra-firm. It comes with a proprietary stretch-knit cover infused with cooling properties, and works well for both side and back sleepers. Cocoon by Sealy also offers a risk-free 100-night sleep trial so you can make sure you love it or get a refund.

Leesa Original Mattress — $850, was $1000

Leesa’s Original Mattress its most popular model, combining layers of premium foams, supportive pressure-relieving contouring and a removable, breathable twill cover. Crafted without harmful chemicals, the Leesa Original is available for $150 off and with free delivery to boot.

Casper Original Mattress — $990, was $1095

Casper’s Original Mattress has long been a pioneer in the mattress-in-a-box industry, leading traditional mattress companies to consider the convenience and flexibility required by the company’s premier clientele: Millennials. The Casper Original is all foam, offering both optimal support and cooling properties, as well as three zones of precise support to ensure the spine’s proper alignment while sleeping. Couples report its motion isolation is excellent, so you won’t wake your partner up if you get up for a glass of water at midnight. What’s more? It’s perfect for all sleeping positions. Get a Casper for $990 today and save $105.

