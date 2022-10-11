This 50-inch QLED TV is so cheap it could be a mistake

If you’re experiencing deja vu, it’s because it seems to be Prime Day once again. Amazon already had its main Prime Day event in July, but the retail giant is hosting a second event for Prime members this year, called the Prime Early Access Sale. That means there is a second round of Prime Day deals to be had this year, so you have another chance to snap up a bargain. But it’s not just Amazon that is offering deals this week. Walmart is hosting its own rival sale, the Walmart Rollback Sale, offering deals on laptops, phones, TVs, and more. That includes this killer deal on an Onn 50-inch QLED 4K Smart TV, which is just $298 right now, down $80 from it’s normal $378 price.

Why you should buy the Onn 50-inch QLED 4K Smart TV

The obvious selling point of this 50-inch Onn 4K Roku TV is its QLED panel. QLED stands for quantum-dot LED, and is a bit different from (and a bit better than) standard LED panels you usually see on televisions. A QLED TV panel features an overlay comprised of small particles — the “quantum dots” — that capture and amplify light. This creates a much brighter image than a traditional LED panel can deliver.

This technology isn’t quite as cutting-edge as it was a few years ago, but that’s a good thing, because that also means that it’s not nearly as expensive as it was — this 50-inch QLED TV is proof enough of that. This is a great option if you want to enjoy the brighter, more vibrant picture of a quantum-dot television on the cheap, but the Onn 50-inch QLED TV has more to offer than just that.

This is a 4K smart TV, so you can connect this television up to the internet and stream shows, movies, and sports to your heart’s content. The pre-loaded Roku TV software is great (if you’ve ever used a Roku device before, you’ll be in familiar waters right away) and supports all the most popular streaming apps. Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, ESPN+, Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV+ — it’s all good. You also get four HDMI ports along with a composite connection, which is a nice number of hookups to see on a 50-inch TV. That gives you plenty of input points for devices like media players, gaming consoles, and a soundbar.

The Onn 50-inch QLED 4K TV has everything you want in a no-frills, workhorse 4K smart TV, but the addition of that gorgeous quantum-dot panel is really what makes this one of the hottest TV deals going right now. This deal at Walmart knocks the price down $80 to only $298, so if a TV in this size is on your list, this is the one to buy — grab it before it’s gone!

