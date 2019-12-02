This 50-inch 4K TV is a no-brainer at just $189 this Cyber Monday

It’s not often we recommend a 4K TV that wasn’t made by one of the mainstream manufacturers (think: LG, Samsung, Sony, etc.), but this offer on a 50-inch Sceptre is simply to good to miss. Usually $400, the budget high-resolution television is on sale for Cyber Monday for just $190. That’s right — we’re looking at a 50-inch 4K TV for less than $200.

Crazy, huh?

Of course, there are some trade-offs here. To keep the cost down, Sceptre had to do away with Android TV, the smart software it usually bundles on its 4K TVs, so the 50-inch U515CV-U (not the catchiest name in the world, we know) won’t support one-click streaming out of the box. But a quick visit to Walmart to bag an $18 Roku SE will change that, maxing-out its IQ score.

Or if you’re wanting to make the experience all the more immersive, you could always invest in a Roku Smart Soundbar. At $150, it’s a little on the expensive side — when compared to the cost of the 50-inch Sceptre on offer — but’s a Roku Ultra streaming box and soundbar all in one, eliminating the need to hook up additional hardware, like the aforementioned Roku SE.

The fact of the matter is, if you’re shopping on a budget and are upgrading from decade-old, or even half-decade-old, HDTV, the 50-inch Sceptre is the most screen real estate you’ll find south of $200. And if you have your heart set on smart software, there’s plenty of affordable streaming hardware out there that’ll add all of the same features and then some.

After something a bit different? There are a number of fantastic Cyber Monday TV deals available right now, including a 43-inch Samsung NU6900 for $230, a 55-inch TCL 4-Series for $480, a 60-inch LG UM6950 for $400, a 65-inch Vizio V-Series for $450, and a 70-inch Samsung 6-Series for $550 — the latter of which is the best Cyber Monday deal we’ve unearthed so far.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more fantastic offers ought to take a peek at our list of the best Cyber Monday deals. We’ll be updating it through the end of the annual shopping bonanza, so we’d recommend making it your one-stop-shop for all the latest savings. More interested in the offers that are set to follow in the run-up to Christmas? Take a look through our extensive Holiday Gift Guide.

