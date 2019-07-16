Walmart drops a great 50-inch Vizio 4K TV deal for Prime Day 2019

Share

It may still be Prime Day, but that doesn’t mean Amazon has the market cornered on great bargains. Walmart is back with another amazing 4K TV deal. This time, it’s slashed $150 off the price of the 50-inch Vizio D-Series, dropping it down to just $280.

Don’t be fooled into thinking that a television that retails for $430 when it’s not on sale can’t be very good, because you couldn’t be more wrong; Vizio is a brand is renowned for delivering fantastic TVs at a price that won’t break the bank.

The 50-inch D-Series is well worth your hard-earned cash, bundling all the features you’d expect to find on a high-end TV, including a 4K Upscaler for turning HD content into 4K Ultra HD, as well as multi-format HDR for making detail pop.

Like the rest of Vizio’s latest 4K TVs, the D-Series has a Chromecast implanted under the hood, creating an instant portal to all the leading streaming services, like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, the moment you boot the television up.

The feature-stuffing doesn’t stop there, either. Vizio also armed the D-Series with support for Google Assistant — although, unlike higher-end models, you will need to hook up a Google Home to take advantage of the voice-control feature.

Once you do, you’ll be able to yell all sorts of commands at the television (well, at your Google Home, which will then direct them to the TV), such as telling it to adjust the volume, start playing a specific show, or switch to a different input.

Here’s a look at some of the different instructions it can handle:

Play Stranger Things on Netflix.

Switch over to HDMI 3.

Set the Nest thermostat to 69 degrees.

Turn off after this episode of Friends.

Switch off at 10:30 p.m.

Looking for something a bit smaller or larger? Or maybe even the best-in-class viewing experience that comes part and parcel with an OLED or QLED TV? You’re in luck because there are numerous other 4K TVs on sale right now.

Not sure what makes a great 4K TV? Take a look at our buying guide.

