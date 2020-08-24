Labor Day is nearly upon us and with it comes some great early Labor Day sales like this fantastic 55-inch LG 4K TV for just $370 at Best Buy right now. In terms of great 4K TV deals this is one of the better ones out there, providing you with plenty of screen space for a low price.

The 55-inch LG UN7000 4K TV offers everything you could need from a budget TV and more. Ordinarily priced at $400, the TV has had a modest but crucial discount of $30 in time for Labor Day sale plans. For the money, you get a great 4K IPS display that promises to widen your viewing angle without losing color and detail. It has a quad-core processor so it can provide the best images from source to screen, plus there’s Active HDR which automatically enhances the beauty of many scenes via HDR10 and HLG technology.

Away from the gorgeous budget television screen, there are also some smart features thanks to LG’s webOS platform. That means users get easy access to apps like Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+. LG Channels offers free access to over 180 IP streaming channels providing you with a vast mixture of movies, shows, news, sports and much more. Sports fans will love the sports alert feature which gives you updates on your favorite teams, even when you’re watching other content.

There’s also Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit support too for added convenience when you want to cast entertainment from your smartphone or tablet over to your TV, or when you want to control your smart home easily. The 55-inch LG 4K TV also works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control your TV with your voice, choosing to play movies and TV shows, as well as control other connected devices like your lights or thermostat.

The 55-inch LG UN7000 4K TV packs in plenty for a great price. Normally priced at $400, this 55-inch LG 4K TV is just $370 for a limited time only as part of Best Buy’s early Labor Day sales. It makes it an unbeatable choice if you’re looking for a new budget TV to add to your home. You won’t miss out on key features here.

