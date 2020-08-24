  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 55-inch LG 4K TV is only $370 at Best Buy today

By

Labor Day is nearly upon us and with it comes some great early Labor Day sales like this fantastic 55-inch LG 4K TV for just $370 at Best Buy right now. In terms of great 4K TV deals this is one of the better ones out there, providing you with plenty of screen space for a low price.

The 55-inch LG UN7000 4K TV offers everything you could need from a budget TV and more. Ordinarily priced at $400, the TV has had a modest but crucial discount of $30 in time for Labor Day sale plans. For the money, you get a great 4K IPS display that promises to widen your viewing angle without losing color and detail. It has a quad-core processor so it can provide the best images from source to screen, plus there’s Active HDR which automatically enhances the beauty of many scenes via HDR10 and HLG technology.

Away from the gorgeous budget television screen, there are also some smart features thanks to LG’s webOS platform. That means users get easy access to apps like Netflix, Hulu, Sling, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV+. LG Channels offers free access to over 180 IP streaming channels providing you with a vast mixture of movies, shows, news, sports and much more. Sports fans will love the sports alert feature which gives you updates on your favorite teams, even when you’re watching other content.

There’s also Apple AirPlay 2 and Apple HomeKit support too for added convenience when you want to cast entertainment from your smartphone or tablet over to your TV, or when you want to control your smart home easily. The 55-inch LG 4K TV also works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control your TV with your voice, choosing to play movies and TV shows, as well as control other connected devices like your lights or thermostat.

The 55-inch LG UN7000 4K TV packs in plenty for a great price. Normally priced at $400, this 55-inch LG 4K TV is just $370 for a limited time only as part of Best Buy’s early Labor Day sales. It makes it an unbeatable choice if you’re looking for a new budget TV to add to your home. You won’t miss out on key features here.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap Roku deals for August 2020

Roku Ultra 2019 remote

These are the best cheap Amazon Echo deals for August 2020

LG and Samsung 4K TVs discounted ahead of Labor Day

samsung nu6900 vizio m series quantum 4k tv deals walmart work from home sale 58 inch 2 768x768

This fantastic 50-inch LG 4K TV is only $300 ahead of Labor Day

55 inch lg 4k tv deal um6910puc super bowl 2020 walmart

The best cheap Razer deals for August 2020: Laptops, monitors, and more

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

These are the best cheap Chromebook deals for August 2020

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

These are the best Nest smart thermostat deals for August 2020

These are the best cheap GoPro deals for August 2020

The best cheap gaming chair deals for August 2020: Akracing, Respawn, and more

These are the best Google Nest Camera deals for August 2020

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab deals for August 2020

samsung galaxy tab s6 s4 deals amazon review 3419 610x380

Prime Day sales arrive early for the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

why buy kindle on prime day paperwhite

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch Deals 2020: What to expect

Nintendo Switch

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for August 2020

Best Buy laptop deals: The best offers for August 2020