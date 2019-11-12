You won’t find a 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV cheaper than this

The 55-inch Samsung Q60R is one of the most desirable QLED 4K TVs on the shelves, appealing to those wanting to modernize their entertainment setup on a budget — even more so when it’s on sale for just $700 ($69/month through the retailer’s flexible 12-month financing arrangement), down $500 from the usual $1,200. This happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen it to date, coming in at $200 less than the last recorded sale price.

So, what’s so special about a QLED TV? In a nutshell, a QLED 4K TV is a standard LED 4K TV that’s been treated to a batch of Quantum Dots, a small component that allows the television’s Quantum processor to tap into a more extensive color spectrum and reach a higher brightness. The result? More vibrant, vivid visuals that are overflowing with detail — and that’s something both convenience viewers and hobbyists alike can appreciate.

Interestingly, most people believe Samsung’s QLED 4K TVs are overkill for the average consumer when they aren’t on sale. In all fairness, we’re inclined to agree as you’d usually have to fork out $800 to see a 43-inch Samsung Q60R at the center of your living room. But at $700 for a 55-inch, it’s on par with their LED counterparts, and this makes it a no-brainer. After all, why would you pay the same price for an LED model that isn’t quite as good?

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Isn’t buying the 55-inch Samsung Q60R now a risk, as it could be discounted further on Black Friday at the end of the month? Fortunately, it isn’t. This offer is part of Samsung’s Black Friday TV deals, which kicked off on November 7 and will run right through the shopping bonanza itself — so there’s no risk of waking up on Friday, November 29 and finding it listed at either Samsung or Walmart cheaper.

Being a high-end television, the 55-inch Samsung Q60R is decked out with all the features one would expect, including a UHD Engine for transforming HD and Full HD content into 4K Ultra HD, and multi-format HDR (headlined by HDR10+), which can be called upon to extract additional detail from supported material. There’s also smart software to boot for one-click streaming through all the leading services, such as HBO Now and Netflix.

After something a bit different? There are several other 4K TV deals available right now. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $250, 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a 70-inch Vizio D-Series for $700, and a 65-inch Sony Master Series A9G for $3,500. Rather wait and see what the other manufacturers and retailers have in store for Black Friday 2019? Fear not — we’ve already started rounding up the best Black Friday TV deals.

