Walmart knocks $400 off this fantastic 55-inch Sony 4K TV

If you’re hunting down a 4K TV to sit at the center of your entertainment setup, you’ve probably noticed that one manufacturer’s hardware costs a lot more than the rest. That’s right — we’re talking about Sony. It’s no surprise, either. Its televisions are second to none, with the Sony Bravia X800G being the highest-performing sub-$1,000 4K TV in the business. But at $900 for the 55-inch model, it’s a touch out of reach for us mere mortals. Or is it?

Walmart has knocked $400 off the 55-inch Sony Bravia X800G, dropping it down to only $500. If that’s still a bit too rich for your wallet, you may be pleased to hear that the retailer is also offering the television through its versatile financing arrangement, which can see the cost split over 12 months at just $49 per month. Of course, if you can afford to repay more, you have the option to increase the monthly payment and clear the balance sooner.

At this price, the Sony Bravia X800G is on par with comparable rivals from LG and Samsung. So why would you choose it over what they have to offer? Well, that’s simple — the Sony Bravia X800G excels in every department you can imagine, from how crisp and clear the 4K Ultra HD screen is down to the selection of streaming services available through the Android TV smart software, which trumps LG’s WebOS and Samsung’s Tizen OS.

One would assume this level of functionality would make it difficult to use, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The bundled remote control features dedicated buttons to jump into either Google Play Movies & TV or Netflix without having to scroll through various screens to track them down, and there’s Google Assistant built-in (there’s a button to activate it on the remote as well) for painless, hands-free, voice-controlled navigation.

Here’s a look at some of the commands Assistant can execute:

“Play Orange Is the New Black on Netflix.”

“Switch over to HDMI 2.”

“Set the volume level to 20%.”

“Turn off after this episode of Friends.”

You can even ask it a slew of contextual questions, like:

“Who is Roger Moore?”

“What’s the weather like?

“Do I have any appointments tomorrow?”

“What time is sunset on Saturday?”

And tell it to control smart-connected hardware:

“Set the Nest Thermostat to 72 degrees.”

“Tell the Roomba to vacuum the living room.”

“Turn on the lights in the master bedroom.”

“Lock the front door.”

We aren’t kidding — hook up an August Smart Lock Pro and you can really tell your television to lock the front door, eliminating the dread of having to exit the warm cocoon you’ve just spent hours perfecting while binging the latest must-see Netflix Original over the weekend. Needless to say, this isn’t the main reason you would opt for this television since a Google Home can do the same thing, but it’s still a nifty little feature to have at your disposal.

Not interested in the best-in-class visuals Sony brings to the table and would rather pour your money into something from a different manufacturer? There are several other 4K TV deals available right now. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $250 and a 70-inch Vizio D-Series for $700. Rather wait and see what Black Friday holds at the end of the month? Don’t worry — we’ve already started rounding up the best Black Friday TV deals.

Looking for more must-have deals? Take a look through our Deals Hub, where we’ll also help you find the best offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations