Every once in a while a deal comes across our desk that’s too good to miss — and that’s what we’re looking at today. This is because Walmart has knocked $120 off the 55-inch TCL 5-Series, dropping the price of the 4K TV from $450 down to just $330 ($55 per month with six-month financing). So whether you’re looking to breathe fresh life into your own entertainment setup this Christmas or spruce up someone else’s, this is the way to go.

Walmart hasn’t specified how long this deal will last or how much stock it has, and considering the price it’s fair to assume it’s already selling like hotcakes, so time is of the essence here. It hasn’t been discounted because it’s subpar slop, either — the TCL 5-Series is what’s known as a Roku TV, meaning it’s decked out with the streaming titan’s software, offering instant access to all of the leading services like Disney+ and Netflix.

And let’s not forget this is a 4K TV, so it’s also armed with all the usual features you’d expect to find on one, including multi-format HDR (headlined by Dolby Vision) for squeezing every last drop of detail from supported content and a 4K Upscale Engine for transforming standard HD and Full HD content into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution. Plus, it can also be hooked up to an Android or iOS smartphone or tablet for hands-free voice navigation.

All in all, the 55-inch TCL 5-Series is a must-have for average viewers and hobbyists alike. Why? Because it looks fantastic, both on and off; is home to an unrivaled selection of live and on-demand content right out of the box — no set-top box or streaming stick required; and it couldn’t be easier to operate, catering to people of all ages. There are even four HDMI slots on the rear for all your accessories, such as Blu-ray players and gaming consoles.

Still not sure? Just look at what this happy customer had to say:

Love this TV. So glad we made this purchase! Great value and clear picture!

If you’re after something a bit different, there are several other 4K TV deals available right now, including a 55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition for $350, a 65-inch Samsung NU6900 for $480, a 65-inch curved Samsung RU7300 for $620, a 70-inch Vizio V-Series for $700, a 75-inch LG UM7970PUB for $750, a 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED for $1,000, a 75-inch Sony X800G for $1,400, and a 65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED for $3,300.

