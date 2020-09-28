  1. Deals
Early Prime Day Deal: Save 50% on an Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription

If you feel like you’ve exhausted Netflix and all the other movie and TV streaming services out there, how about indulging in some fantastic novels instead? Right now, new customers to Kindle Unlimited can save a massive 50% off a 6-month subscription, with 6 months of the unlimited reading service working out to only $30. That’s a savings of $30 and a bargain if you love to read. It’s all part of Amazon’s early Prime Day 2020 deals.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited gives you unrestricted access to more than a million different titles, along with an extensive selection of great magazines and audiobooks. With such a vast range of choice, there’s something for everyone, no matter what your tastes might be.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is super easy to use. It basically feels like a free library of content. Just head over to the store and pick out what you want to read next. Amazon Kindle Unlimited offers loads of great pieces of fiction whether you want to read classics or the latest releases from around the world. For instance, right now you can catch up on Stieg Larsson’s last novel, The Man Who Played With Fire, before switching it up to something lighter like Mary Ellen Taylor’s Honeysuckle Season.

There’s no shortage of options here with plenty of great non-fiction out there to also sink your teeth into and learn something new from. There’s also a rotating selection of magazines that change each month to keep you hooked and entertained. In addition, there are also thousands of books that offer Audible narration, too, for those times where you’d rather listen to a story than read it yourself.

Amazon Kindle Unlimited works across any device that has the Kindle app so you can easily switch between all your favorite devices such as your smartphone, tablet, and, of course, your Kindle.

Ordinarily, Kindle Unlimited costs $10 per month. Right now though, new customers can save 50% off a 6-month subscription. That means the whole 6 months will only cost you $30, saving you $30 on the usual price. Working out at $5 per month, it’s a fantastic bargain and an ideal time to start reading more for less.

