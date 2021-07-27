  1. Deals
Walmart is practically handing out giant 4K TVs today

By

When it’s time to upgrade your home theater setup, your first investment should be in a new TV. It can’t just be any regular TV though, as you should be aiming to take advantage of 4K TV deals. While there are other components to an impressive home theater in your living room, nothing stands out more than a massive 4K TV, so you should get the biggest screen that your budget allows.

With Walmart TV deals, you won’t have to pay full price for a new 4K TV, which is great news if you don’t have thousands of dollars to spare. Among the options that you can buy from Walmart with a discount are the 65-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV, which is $173 off, bringing its price down to $777 from its original price of $950, and the 65-inch LG NanoCell 4K TV, which is $203 off, lowering its price to $997 from its original price of $1,200.

65-inch TV from LG with colorful trees on the display

The LG 65UP8000PUA will light up your living room through its 65-inch display with 4K UHD resolution, so you’ll enjoy bright colors, high contrasts, and clear details. The LG TV’s quad core processor will upscale content into 4K resolution, giving you more things to watch. The LG 65UP8000PUA is also a smart TV, with LG’s ThinQ AI and the Magic Remote making navigation through your apps simple with the option of using voice commands, and its webOS platform supporting a virtually endless stream of movies and TV shows to keep you hooked.

Upgrading your home theater should start with a 4K TV, and you can’t go wrong with the LG 65UP8000PUA. The 65-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV is available from Walmart with a $173 discount, lowering its price to just $777 from its original price of $950. The offer may disappear at any moment though, so if don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the LG 65UP8000PUA, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

LG NanoCell 85-series
LG

If you’re willing to spend more, check out the LG 65NANO85UNA. The TV also features a 65-inch screen with 4K UHD resolution, but the display is further enhanced by LG’s NanoCell technology that further improves image quality. Its α7 Gen 3 Processor 4K not only upscales the content that you watch, but it also uses artificial intelligence for better picture and sound. In addition to the streaming apps that may be accessed through its smart TV platform, the 4K TV’s LG Channels offers free access to more than 180 streaming channels, for even more content for you to consume.

For a more advanced 4K TV compared with the LG 65UP8000PUA, you should go for the LG 65NANO85UNA. For the powerful specifications and topnotch features of the 65-inch LG NanoCell 4K TV, you’ll only have to pay $997, as Walmart is selling it at $203 off from its original price of $1,200. There’s no telling when stocks will run out, so if you want to acquire the LG 65NANO85UNA for less than $1,000, you shouldn’t pass on this opportunity. Click the Buy Now button immediately.

More 4K TV deals

Your living room’s home theater setup will come alive with either the 65-inch LG 80 Series 4K TV or the 65-inch LG NanoCell 4K TV, and they’re very tempting because of Walmart’s discounts. However, if you’d like to take a look at more options before finalizing your purchase, you should check out what else Walmart and other retailers have in store. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that you can shop right now.

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $6,000
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

43-inch Hisense A6G 4K TV

$320 $350
This Android smart TV makes it easy to stream from all your favorite services, and your content will look great thanks to its 4K resolution and support for HDR.
Buy at Amazon

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$899 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$1,298 $1,900
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sony's 8K TVs so this 4K TV has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K.
Buy at Amazon

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$2,378 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon
