Walmart just knocked $500 off this Samsung QLED TV

2023 Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV.
If you’re on the hunt for TV deals to upgrade your home theater setup, Walmart has an offer that’s going to catch your attention. From its original price of $1,999, the 65-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV is down to $1,498 following a $501 discount. That’s a huge price cut for a QLED TV that’s as amazing as this one, which is why we don’t expect stocks to last for long. If you’re interested in this screen for your living room or bedroom, the only way to make sure that you get it for cheaper than usual is to buy it right now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV

The launch of Samsung’s 2024 Neo QLED TVs includes the Samsung QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV, but its predecessor, the Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV, remains a worthwhile purchase. As a QLED TV with quantum dot technology, you’ll be enjoying accurate colors and incredible brightness, and with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you’ll watch your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details. The Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV also offers support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos so it will feel like you’ve brought the cinema into your own home, but you should check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have the appropriate space for a 65-inch screen.

Need help deciding between the Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV and an OLED TV? Our QLED TV versus OLED TV comparison highlights the advantages of QLED TVs, which includes much higher brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and more affordable prices.

In one of the most attractive QLED TV deals in the market right now, Walmart has dropped the price of the 65-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV to $1,498, for savings of $501 on its sticker price of $1,999. It’s still not cheap after this discount, but that’s a steal price for a TV of this caliber. You’re going to have to be quick in completing your purchase though, as there’s a chance that it’s back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow. Add the 65-inch Samsung QN85C Neo QLED 4K TV to your cart and push through with the checkout process right now.

