We don’t all need a top-of-the-line OLED or QLED 4K TV at the center of our home entertainment setup, even if the abundance of Black Friday TV deals that have already flooded in will see one there cheaper than ever. Rather, most of us will feel right at home with an LED 4K TV, like the 65-inch TCL 4-Series, which is now on sale at Walmart for just $470 — a discount of $160.

With a 4K Ultra HD screen, multi-format HDR, and Roku OS smart software for one-click access to all the leading streaming services, the 65-inch TCL 4-Series has all the convenient features viewers could ever need. You know, people who want to catch up with the latest must-see Netflix Original after a tiresome shift at the office and watch a movie or two over the weekend.

You won’t be sacrificing picture quality per se, either. While the 65-inch LED screen isn’t quite as vivid as that of an identical-sized, $2,000 to $3,500 OLED or QLED TV, it’s still rich in detail — an impressive feat considering it retails for fraction of the cost. The fact of the matter is it’s a major step up for the average American upgrading from an aging HDTV, as many will be.

Plus, the TCL 4-Series is armed with Roku’s voice control feature, which can be used to adjust the volume level, cycle between the three HDMI inputs, and even search for a particular movie or show across the content services you’ve linked, such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — all without having to scroll through endless pages. Just press a button on the remote and speak.

Best of all, you don’t have to worry about finding this particular television a whole lot cheaper at Walmart on Black Friday 2019. Because the retailer has already knocked 35% off the retail price, it’s unlikely it has room to wipe much more off it — with our estimation being an extra 5% (≈$20), if anything. So if you’re in desperate need of a 4K TV, then look no further.

After something a bit different? There are several other 4K TV deals available right now. The highlights include a 50-inch Vizio D-Series for $250, a 70-inch Vizio D-Series for $700, and a 65-inch Sony Master Series A9G for $3,500. Rather wait and see what Black Friday holds at the end of the month? Fear not — we’ve already started rounding up the best Black Friday TV deals.

