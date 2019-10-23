This fantastic 65-inch Vizio 4K TV is currently on sale for $220 off

Gone are the days of having to fork out north of $1,500 to position a 65-inch 4K TV at the center of your home entertainment setup. Just look at the 65-inch Vizio D-Series. Usually $700, the high-resolution television is currently on sale at Walmart for just $480 ($47 per month) — a total discount of $220.

It hasn’t been reduced because it’s an old hat, either. The Vizio D-Series is one of the most well-rounded 4K TVs on the market, headlined by a built-in Chromecast that acts as a one-stop shop for all the leading content services, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix — no streaming stick required.

If the smart software is the pool of tranquility, the 4K Upscale Engine and multi-format HDR standards are the bricks that form the path toward it. The former is used to spin both HD and Full HD material into a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution, and the latter to draw extra detail from the scene at hand.

Plus, the Vizio D-Series can be hooked up to Amazon Echo or Google Home for an even more intuitive experience. Choose to do this and you will be able to control the television using your voice, mumbling all sorts of commands its way, such as telling it to adjust the volume and track down content.

Here’s a closer look at some of the commands both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can handle:

“Turn on the [Living Room] TV.”

“Play Breaking Bad on Netflix on the [Living Room] TV.”

“Switch the [Living Room] TV over to HDMI 3.”

“Reduce the [Living Room] TV volume to 20%.”

“Turn off the [Living Room] TV after this episode of Power.”

