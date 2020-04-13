Upgrading your home theater? We’ve spotted great offers on brand-name 65-inch 4K TVs: The Vizio V Series, LG UM6900, TCL 5 Series, and Samsung RU7300 are all on sale at Best Buy for less than $700. These 4K TV deals won’t be around for long, though, so you better act fast before they’re gone.

65-Inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV — $470, was $500

Vizio has a stellar reputation for rolling out great 4K TVs at prices that won’t break the bank, and the V Series is a solid testament to that. At just $470, this unit promises high-definition image quality with its 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution as well as HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR video format compatibility. The TV also has a full-array LED backlight for superior uniformity and picture performance.

When it comes to audio, the V Series is just OK. Sound is somewhat soft but it shouldn’t be an issue if you’re putting it in a quiet room or if you already have a soundbar or a sound system at the ready. Additionally, the TV is unable to get bright enough to show the full picture in a well-lit room and doesn’t offer very wide viewing angles. You don’t have to worry much about these, though; just make sure that the TV is ideally positioned for an optimal viewing experience.

A true smart TV, the Vizio V Series offers support for virtual assistant ecosystems Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. This, combined with its octa-core processor, allows for smooth navigation and operation plus hands-free control of the TV even without the remote. It also has access to a variety of popular streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and HBO Now, making it easy for you to find and watch entertainment. The TV is outfitted with three HDMI inputs and a USB input for further connectivity options. You can order the 65-inch variant on Best Buy for an affordable price of $470.

65-Inch LG 4K TV, UM6900 — $480, was $550

What makes this LG 4K TV a step up from the Vizio V Series is its in-plane switching (IPS) technology. Its panel uses IPS to deliver vibrant colors and a strong contrast ratio that remains consistent in wide viewing angles. It also comes with a quad-core processor that lessens distracting video noise and motion blur, improves sharpness, and brings out accurate colors. Together, they work to transform any motion picture into a cinematic wonder. Every scene runs at peak accuracy, complete with astounding clarity and rich hues.

The TV also has 4K Active HDR which optimizes imagery scene by scene, plus support for multi-format 4K high dynamic range (HDR) content like HLG and HDR10. Additionally, there is the TruMotion 120 which assures good motion clarity on fast-moving sequences in sports and action scenes. Sound is also great thanks to its 2.0-channel 20W speakers.

Through the webOS platform and LG Channel Plus app, the TV brings together well-known streaming services as well as access to more than 70 internet channels. Its built-in Wi-Fi and integrated apps also remove the hassle from streaming shows, games, and movies. Overall TV operation is made more convenient with voice control support through Google Assistant and Alexa as well as Apple HomeKit functionality which lets you control the TV through your Apple device. Pick up the 65-inch LG UM6900 now on Best Buy for only $480.

65-Inch TCL 5 Series 4K TV — $550, was $700

With the TCL 5 series, you are sure to enjoy an outstanding visual experience from movies and shows. Every scene and detail is delivered in smooth, sensational 4K quality without any tearing or pixels out of place. This TV has the iPQ engine which brings images to life by adding depth and solid contrasts to the already expansive color gamut, making sure that visuals are never flat. Its 178-degree horizontal and viewing angles mean a clear picture, even if the viewer is seated near the side of the screen.

This TCL 4K TV uses a Roku smart platform to provide access to a world of entertainment. This includes more than 4,000 streaming channels, including Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, YouTube, and Prime Video. Both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are also built into the TV so you’ll be able to control it and other connected smart home devices using your voice. Four HDMI inputs and one USB input are available for external connectivity. Normally selling for $700, the 65-inch TCL 5 Series can be yours for only $550 when you order on Best Buy.

65-Inch Samsung RU7300 Curved 4K TV — $620, was $750

The Samsung RU7300 is the only curved 4K TV in this roundup. An acquired taste, a screen that’s curved is meant to produce an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room gets to enjoy an immersive visual experience. That’s exactly what you’ll get with this model, all thanks to its Auto Depth Enhancer technology that pulls the viewers into the action by applying various levels of contrast to different areas on the screen.

This TV is powered by a 4K UHD processor that upscales content with 4K quality. Picture is crisp and clear, with four times the resolution of Full HD. It also comes with a PurColor and Ultra Slim Array technologies, which are responsible for fine-tuning the colors, the deepness of blacks, and the brightness of the whites. And with the Motion Rate 120 in place, you can expect smooth action on fast-moving content like games, adventure scenes, and sports.

Just like most Samsung 4K TVs, the 7 Series comes with the Universal Guide which makes it easy to search for streaming content and live shows. You can also subscribe and watch Apple TV channels on the TV with the new Apple TV app, and stream and share content directly from your iOS devices through AirPlay 2. Connecting the TV with an Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device lets you turn on the device, change channels, control the volume, and more through a simple voice command. Order the Samsung RU7300 65-inch model now on Best Buy at a sale price of $620.

