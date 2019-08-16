Share

Among the heavyweights in our list of the best TV brands, Vizio has the most affordable 4K TVs. The company’s entry-level series for 2019 can save you hundreds of dollars compared to other more popular brands. You can even own the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR smart TV for only $548 when you order from Walmart. Check out this 4K TV deal if you are looking to upgrade to a bigger TV screen without breaking the bank.

The 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K smart TV normally sells for $598. This Walmart deal saves you $50 on a 2019 4K TV model with impressive specs. You can even pay for it in easy monthly payments of $54 if you apply for an Affirm loan with the retailer. If you want a smaller screen but more advanced technology, check out this other Vizio deal we found recently.

While they are inexpensive, the Vizio V-series 4K TVs still offer a full array of features to deliver a cutting-edge picture. It combines Dolby Vision HDR imaging with a resolution of more than eight million pixels for exceptional 4K detail. This ultra HD smart TV also produces better blacks with more contrast thanks to its Full Array blacklight.

Enjoy your on-demand entertainment straight from the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K smart TV. Its SmartCast operating system gives you access to the most popular streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. Add this to the more than 100 internet streaming and live channels you can see on Vizio’s WatchFree.

The Vizio V-Series 4K smart TV also works with Chromecast and Apple Airplay 2. This allows you to stream content from other devices to your TV. Imagine playing your favorite mobile games, video chatting with friends and family, or sharing your presentations on a 65-inch 4K TV screen.

You can also control the Vizio V-Series 4K smart TV with your voice. Just integrate it into your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa setup to enjoy hands-free access to your TV.

Pay only $548 instead of its normal $598 when you get the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR smart TV from Walmart today. Hurry and order now while the deal is live.

