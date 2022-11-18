Save $1,000 on Samsung’s first OLED TV for Black Friday

Black Friday TV deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater system, and there’s no better way to upgrade than with a high-end OLED TV. OLED TVs are the gold standard in TV tech, and Samsung is one of the premiere brands in the space. As part of the Samsung Black Friday deals, you can grab a gorgeous 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800. Not exactly cheap, but an incredible $1,000 off the sticker price of $2,800. Grab this fantastic deal before Samsung wises up and takes it down.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV

The Class S95B OLED TV was Samsung’s first foray into OLED technology. While that tech may not still be state of the art, the S95B holds up well when comparing it to modern TVs. It’s a well-built and gorgeous-looking TV that our S95B review calls “revolutionary” and “a marvel of engineering.” That’s because Samsung built the tech in this TV from the ground up as an answer to LG’s OLED TVs. Samsung’s version used OLED pixels and a quantum dot panel (found in their QLED TVs) together to make a stunning picture that will show you the full depth and range of color on all your favorite movies.

Do you really need an OLED TV? Of course, stunning blockbusters and high-def nature programs will look their best, so if you’re planning on hosting a movie night, you’ll want to consider the S95B. But even if you’re just watching YouTube videos, the OLED pixels will show you contrast that didn’t know was possible. OLED’s claim to fame is that anything on screen that’s supposed to be black is actually completely pitch black, something standard LED TVs can’t do. Samsung has gone a step further with its proprietary technology. The unique combination of OLED and quantum dots make for a brighter viewing experience than was previously possible with OLED.

On top of all the techy jargon, the Samsung S95B is a sleek, thin TV that will be a stunning centerpiece to your home theater system. It’s on sale right now as part of Samsung’s Black Friday deals, and you can snag it for only $1,800, a $1,000 discount. You better grab it soon — the sale could end at any moment, and the TV will likely sell out before the official Black Friday date rolls around.

Editors' Recommendations