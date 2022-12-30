Don’t miss your chance to get this popular 70-inch LG TV for $500

If you’re looking for a large 4K TV to place at the center of your home theater, one of the best TV deals of the day is at Best Buy, where the 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV is just $500. This is an impressive savings of $150 from its regular price of $650. It’s not very often you can find such a large 4K TV at such a low price. Best Buy is including free shipping with your purchase, and in-store pickup at your nearest Best Buy is available in most locations.

Why you should get the 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV

One of the most important features to look for in all of the best TVs is a high quality, immersive picture that displays all of your favorite content at the highest resolution possible. The LG 70-inch 4K Smart TV does just that, and then some. It presents everything you watch with bright colors, high contrast, and impeccable detail, and this 70-inch 4K TV does it with the power of a quad-core processor. This unique processor also allows the TV to upscale older content to the modern quality of 4K resolution, making everything you watch more immersive, no matter how long ago it may have been made.

The most convenient thing about the LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is its smarts. Because it’s a Smart TV, it comes with built-in access to streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, Disney+, Hulu, and others. In fact, LG’s webOS platform gives you access to a huge library of your favorite content. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV could also be considered some healthy competition for the best gaming TVs. In addition to its large size and immersive picture, it has many great features gamers look for, such as low input lag and a 60Hz refresh rate that keeps the image from breaking apart during fast-paced gaming action.

For just $500 you can put the 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV at the center of your home theater. This deal at Best Buy offers a savings of $150, as the TV would regularly cost $650. Best Buy is also including free shipping with your purchase, and if it’s in stock at your local Best Buy, you can pick it up with one hour in most areas.

