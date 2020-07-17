  1. Deals
This 70-inch Samsung 4K TV is on sale for only $650 at Best Buy

By

A big TV is always a great addition to the living room setup and right now, you can buy a 70-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV for only $650 at Best Buy. That’s a saving of $100 on the usual price of $750. It’s one of the best 4K TV deals out there at the moment.

The 70-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV looks as fantastic as you would expect. It has a very thin bezel so you’re mostly just looking at the massive screen while you’re immersed in your favorite movies and shows in the best way possible. The TV uses a Crystal Processor 4K which upscales all non 4K content and makes existing 4K shows look fantastic. The colors on the TV have been fine-tuned to deliver a naturally crisp and vivid picture at all times so you get to see everything as near to life as possible. Gamers will love the game enhancer mode that automatically adjusts settings to help your games run more smoothly than ever before. The TV offers HDR capabilities too so you’ll see shades of color you just can’t get on a regular HD TV.

The 70-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is smart too. It uses powerful A.I. technology to recommend streaming and live TV content it thinks you’ll like, plus it has OneRemote functionality so you can set it up to detect and control all your compatible connected devices from the one remote. There’s Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support too for added convenience.

The TV’s smart features also cater to mostly every streaming service you could want including Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Sling TV, and much more, so it’s a great all-around setup for avid TV watchers. It has other great useful features too, like Bluetooth support for audio, Apple AirPlay mirroring support, and much more.

Well-reviewed and for good reason, the 70-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV is ordinarily priced at $750 but for a limited time only, you can get this TV for only $650 at Best Buy. It’s a great option at this price point, so we don’t see the deal lasting long.

