Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.

Simply put, TCL is a great TV brand. So great that we’ve featured it in our look at the best TV brands highlighting what good value it offers. Certain TCL models have even featured in our look at the best 4k TVs out there right now, standing alongside the likes of more familiar names such as LG, Sony, and Samsung.

In the case of this 70-inch TCL 4K TV, the biggest benefit is, well, the size. It’s huge. With a massive picture, it also supports HDR so you’re sure of a good quality picture whether you’re playing games, watching sports, or streaming your favorite movies. Alongside that, there’s Google Assistant support built-in so you can search for all your favorite content easily and via your voice with a voice remote further streamlining the process.

Thanks to support for thousands of different apps, you won’t have to worry about hooking this TV up to other devices either as it’s very competent on its own. There’s Chromecast built-in as well, so you can easily cast movies, shows, photos, and more from your Android or iOS device. Designed with cord-cutters in mind, this 70-inch TCL 4K TV is convenient every step of the way, promising a simple and speedy home screen that gets you where you need to go.

Well priced and a great size, you won’t be disappointed by this 70-inch TCL 4K TV providing you hit the buy button now. We’re expecting stock to be strictly limited and you won’t want to miss out.

More 4K TV deals

Know you want a new 4K TV but want more details on the best deals? We have all the best 4K TV deals encompassing different price ranges, brands, and sizes. There’s sure to be something here for your needs.

