This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap it could be a mistake

TCL 70S430 70-inch 4K LED Android Smart TVIf you’re planning to invest in a home theater setup that will be the envy of your friends and neighbors, you should start by taking advantage of 4K TV deals. You’ll want to buy the biggest screen that your budget can allow, a choice that will be made easier by Walmart TV deals like this offer for a 70-inch TCL 4K TV that lowers its price by $102, bringing it down to a more affordable $598 from its original price of $700.

The TCL 70S430 features a 70-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range for stunning details and accurate colors while you’re watching your favorite movies and shows. The sound that the 4K TV delivers is also remarkable, with Dolby Digital+ audio technology capable of pulling you into an immersive experience matching whatever’s playing on the screen.

The 4K TV is also a smart TV, with a simple home screen that’s easy to navigate, access to thousands of streaming apps such as Netflix and Disney+, and built-in Google Assistant to help you scroll through menus and control your other smart home devices though voice commands. The TV also features Chromecast, so you can cast content from your Android and IOS devices to the 70-inch display.

Your home theater will be the talk of the town with a 70-inch 4K TV, so you should definitely consider Walmart’s offer for the TCL 70S430. The 4K TV is available with a $102 discount that brings its price down to just $598, from its original price of $700. It’s unclear how long the offer will be available though, so if you want the TCL 70S430 in your home as soon as possible without paying the full price for it, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More 4K TV deals

If Walmart’s offer for this 70-inch TCL 4K TV isn’t attractive enough for you, the good news is that there are alternative options for 4K TVs from other retailers. We’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that you can you shop right now, to help you in your search for the perfect centerpiece of your home theater.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$899 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV

$797 $2,000
With its quad core processor to render your content in beautiful 4K resolution plus sound features like ultra surround and Bluetooth Surround Reality, this TV sounds as good as it looks.
Buy at Walmart

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,898
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Walmart

65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV

$1,398 $1,957
Sony is known for exceptional TVs, and the X900H is no exception, with HDR support, game mode for gamers, and Alexa compatibility so you can control the TV with just your voice.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target
