This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap it could be a mistake

If you’re planning to invest in a home theater setup that will be the envy of your friends and neighbors, you should start by taking advantage of 4K TV deals. You’ll want to buy the biggest screen that your budget can allow, a choice that will be made easier by Walmart TV deals like this offer for a 70-inch TCL 4K TV that lowers its price by $102, bringing it down to a more affordable $598 from its original price of $700.
The TCL 70S430 features a 70-inch display with 4K Ultra HD resolution and high dynamic range for stunning details and accurate colors while you’re watching your favorite movies and shows. The sound that the 4K TV delivers is also remarkable, with Dolby Digital+ audio technology capable of pulling you into an immersive experience matching whatever’s playing on the screen.
The 4K TV is also a smart TV, with a simple home screen that’s easy to navigate, access to thousands of streaming apps such as Netflix and Disney+, and built-in Google Assistant to help you scroll through menus and control your other smart home devices though voice commands. The TV also features Chromecast, so you can cast content from your Android and IOS devices to the 70-inch display.
Your home theater will be the talk of the town with a 70-inch 4K TV, so you should definitely consider Walmart’s offer for the TCL 70S430. The 4K TV is available with a $102 discount that brings its price down to just $598, from its original price of $700. It’s unclear how long the offer will be available though, so if you want the TCL 70S430 in your home as soon as possible without paying the full price for it, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.
More 4K TV deals
If Walmart’s offer for this 70-inch TCL 4K TV isn’t attractive enough for you, the good news is that there are alternative options for 4K TVs from other retailers. We’ve gathered some of the best 4K TV deals that you can you shop right now, to help you in your search for the perfect centerpiece of your home theater.
75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV$4,000 $5,000
65-inch LG 2160p 4K TV$797 $2,000
65-inch Sony X900H 4K TV$1,398 $1,957
