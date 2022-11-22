 Skip to main content
This 70-inch TV just dropped below $500, and it’s selling fast

Lucas Coll
By
Vizio V Series

With the holiday shopping season off to an early start this year, now’s the time to get shopping if you don’t want to miss out on the best Black Friday TV deals. Walmart has just begun the third phase of its Black Friday sales event, so if you’re not keen on waiting until after Thanksgiving to score a new 4K TV for your home theater setup, you don’t have to: One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals available today is this 70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, which you can grab right now for just $448 after a $152 haircut on its $600 sticker price.

Why you should buy the 70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV

Vizio ranks among the best TV brands, rivaling names like TCL and Hisense when it comes to delivering the best bang for your buck. That’s perfectly exemplified in this 70-inch V-Series model, which is an incredible value for such a large TV. Its 70-inch 4K panel places it squarely in “big screen” territory, so if you’re hunting for a large TV for a living room, basement theater setup, or similarly large space in your home, you can’t really go wrong here (and if you’re still figuring out what you need, check out our guide on what size TV to buy). The V-Series 4K TV also runs on Vizio’s own SmartCast streaming platform, which puts all the top streaming apps at your fingertips along with hundreds of free TV channels with the included WatchFree+ package.

For a cheap TV, the Vizio V-Series boasts some nice features you wouldn’t expect to see at this price point. That includes support for Dolby Vision, which is arguably the best HDR format for enjoying high dynamic range with modern movies and shows (in layman’s terms, that translates to better color and contrast). And while it’s not a 120Hz panel, gamers will nonetheless appreciate HDMI 2.1 connectivity, a built-in gaming engine which optimizes the picture for video games, and 48-60 frames-per-second Variable Refresh Rate (VRR).

The 70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K SmartCast TV would normally set you back $600, which is still not a bad price for a television of this size. Walmart’s ongoing Black Friday sale shaves $152 off that sticker price, though, letting you grab this 4K TV for just $448 while it’s still in stock.

