75-inch TVs under $1,000 for Super Bowl 2022

Whether you’re looking to throw a Super Bowl party or attend one, a 75-inch 4K TV would make a nice place to plop in front of. There’s a range of great 75-inch TV deals and 4K TV deals out there to choose from right now, and we’ve tracked down some of the best 75-inch 4K TVs that you can currently grab for under $1,000. If you’re looking for a new 75-inch 4K TV to take in the Super Bowl, or if you’re looking for a great new centerpiece for your home theater setup, these are some of the best Super Bowl TV deals available right now.

Hisense 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV — $698, was $998

One of the largest discounts on a 75-inch 4K TV is at Walmart, where the Hisense 75-inch 4K Roku smart TV has been marked down to just $698, a savings of $300. That’s a lot of TV for such a great price, as this Hisense smart TV features Roku, which allows you to watch, stream, play, and listen all from one central home screen. It also produces stunning 4K image quality at a 120Hz refresh rate, which is double what you’ll find on most 4K TVs and makes for a smoother image during fast-paced action in movies, sports, and video games. At just under $700, this 4K TV is a steal, and it also comes with free shipping.

TCL 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV — $750, was $1,000

The TCL 75-inch 4-Series Roku Smart TV is another great grab, as it’s discounted by $250 at Best Buy right now. It comes with four HDMI ports for superior connectivity of external devices, an advanced digital tuner that allows you to enjoy over 100 live channels over the air, and the power of Roku and smart TV capabilities. These give you access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, plus sports, news, music, and other streaming content right on your home screen. Voice control via Siri, Alexa, and Google are more great features of this TCL 75-inch 4K TV, as is a superior viewing experience.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV — $770, was $900

The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K Smart Fire TV, like all of the best 4K TVs, produces a stunning 4K picture at four times the resolution of Full HD. It utilizes a high-performance 4K engine, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, and DTS Virtual X scaling technology to create a highly immersive viewing experience. It also features Fire TV, which brings live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps together onto your home screen, which makes navigating and exploring content more convenient than ever. Apps such as Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, and Netflix are accessible from within the Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV’s interface, bringing even more convenience to your home theater. Free shipping is included with this deal at Best Buy, as is in-store pickup at your nearest Best Buy where inventory allows.

Sony 75-inch 4K Smart Google TV — $998, was $2,005

One of the largest discounts we’ve seen on a 75-inch 4K TV is on the Sony 75-inch X80J 4K Smart Google TV, which is marked down more than $1,000 at Walmart right now. This 4K TV produces stunning image quality, as Sony is one of the biggest names in electronics and one of the best names in 4K TVs. With Google TV functionality, you can browse more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, and Google Assistant helps you find your favorite movies, shows, and music with a simple voice command. This Sony 75-inch 4K Smart Google TV also features upscaling technology, which converts all of your favorite content to stunning 4K when necessary. It’s a great option for the Super Bowl, or for any day of the year you want a premium experience from your home theater.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations