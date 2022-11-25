This massive 85-inch Sony 4K TV is $400 off for Black Friday

Are you looking for a seriously big screen for your home theater? With Black Friday TV deals officially landing today, there’s not a better time to buy than right now, and you need to check out this offer on the massive 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV. Normally $2,400, this huge TV is on sale right now for a $400 markdown that knocks the price down to $2,000. That’s still not what most of us would consider “cheap,” but this discounted 85-inch TV has a lot going for it. If you’re in the market for a truly big-screen TV, here’s why you should consider buying it.

Why you should buy the Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV

There is a dizzying array of TV technologies, features, and terminology to sort through when shopping for a television today. It’s enough to confuse anybody, especially if you haven’t bought a new TV in a while. Sony calls its Bravia XR X90K a “full-array LED TV,” which, in layman’s terms, means that this television’s LED panel utilizes a form of backlighting that’s superior to edge-lighting and direct lighting used on many TVs. With fully array backlighting, you get lighting zones across the entire panel, allowing the TV to control and adjust the brightness for every part of the picture. The result is increased color accuracy and deeper contrast.

Sony dials that up even more with the Bravia XR X90K Full Array LED TV, adding its own technologies like Triluminous Color Pro and XR Contrast Booster 10 to improve the picture even further. Being a Sony TV, this model also has some PS5-exclusive features and other gamer-friendly enhancements that make it one of the best gaming TVs. Those include auto-HDR tone mapping that automatically adjusts the image quality without making you fuss around with settings, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, low input lag, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs.

All in all, the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV is a fantastic television for movies, gaming, and everything else. This same TV went on sale earlier this year and got marked down to $2,300, and now it’s considerably cheaper than that right now, with Best Buy’s Black Friday sale knocking it down to $2,000 after a $400 savings. This is one of the best Sony TV Black Friday deals for anybody looking for a big-screen cinema experience right in the comfort of their home.

