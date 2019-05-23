Digital Trends
Deals

Save hundreds on Nikon and Canon EOS DSLR camera bundles for Memorial Day

Lucas Coll
By

Memorial Day weekend is approaching fast and the yearly sales are already starting. Annual events like the ABT Memorial Day sale are a great opportunity to save big on expensive items like DSLR cameras, and if you’re a photographer (or are looking to get into photography) and want to get your mitts on some new equipment, then there’s no time like the present. ABT is a premier retailer for all sorts of electronics and tech, and this Memorial Day sale offers some nice deals on camera gear along with some extra discount codes that can save you even more.

The ABT Memorial Day sale runs until the end of Memorial Day (Monday, May 27). The deals are already live so you can start saving right away, and we’ve picked out our two favorite DSLR camera deals below. As a nice bonus, you can also enjoy some additional savings: The checkout code MEMDAYSAVE50 lets you take another $50 off when you spend $500 or more, while the code MEMDAYSAVE100 takes another $100 off of a purchase of $1,000 or more.

Nikon D3500 DSLR camera with two-lens kit

ABT Memorial Day Sale - Nikon D3500

Nikon is one of the biggest names in the world of digital single-lens reflex cameras, and its D3000 series continues to offer some of the best options for entry-level DSLRs. The D3500, unveiled last year, is one of the latest entries to Nikon’s budget-friendly DSLR lineup and boasts a few notable improvements over the hugely popular D3400. It has the same 24.2-megapixel sensor, 1080p 60fps video recording capabilities, and 5fps burst speed as the D3400, but the D3500 adds a refreshed sensor and processor that results in sharper and more color-accurate photos.

The D3500 also has a redesigned housing that’s slimmer and more ergonomic than the D3400, offering hours of comfortable shooting. This Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle comes with the camera, the standard 18-55 lens, and an additional 70-300mm zoom lens. This package is discounted to just $447 for the duration of the ABT Memorial Day sale and for a few days after, saving you a whopping $403 through the end of Saturday, June 1.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR camera with 18-55mm lens

ABT Memorial Day Sale - Canon EOS Rebel T7i

Aside from Nikon’s D-series cameras, the Canon EOS Rebel models represent some of the finest “bang for buck” DSLRs on the market today. The novice-friendly Canon EOS Rebel T7i is the best of the bunch and remains our favorite budget digital SLR camera thanks to its great price-to-performance ratio, making it the perfect pick for first-time DSLR buyers. It delivers superb image quality, has a generous battery life for all-day shooting, is easy and intuitive to operate, and has fast and accurate autofocus for photographing fast-moving subjects. Its image sensor is also great for recording 1080p videos.

The ABT Memorial Day sale knocks the Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR camera with an 18-55mm lens down to $699, saving you $200. Like the Nikon deal, this offer also runs through Saturday, June 1, and remember to enter the code MEMDAYSAVE50 at checkout to shave another $50 off if you order before the end of Memorial Day. That promo code expires after Monday, though, so be sure to jump on this deal before then to get the most savings.

Looking for more great stuff? We’ve found Memorial Day sales, Walmart deals, Home Depot savings, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
free sengled smart led bulbs with arlo bundle at best buy pol co45052 190519 der 80665
Deals

Best Buy offers a free Sengled smart LED kit with $200 Arlo smart security sale

Best Buy is offering up a sweet smart home starter pack, with a Sengled LED A19 smart bulb kit included for free with every purchase of $200 on Arlo items. Kickstart your smart home now with this lights/camera action.
Posted By William Hank
buy refurbished mac best
Deals

Best Buy Memorial Day sale: Dyson vacuums, Keurig coffee makers, and more

Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is focusing the majority of its deals on appliances. Washers, dryers, refrigerators, vacuums, and coffee makers are all receiving some pretty substantial price cuts.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Let our Memorial Day guide help you throw a successful three-day weekend.
Deals

Best Memorial Day sales 2019: Best Buy, Walmart, and Home Depot drop discounts

If you're looking to save big on some shiny new stuff for Memorial Day 2019, we've gathered everything you need to know into one place. Find out where to save the most money before the summer hits its stride.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best gaming mouses on amazon 1500x1000
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Logitech, Razer, and SteelSeries gaming mouses

Amazon is having a great sale on some of the best gaming mouses on the market. We've compared the best gaming mouses from Razer, Logitech, and SteelSeries.See which gaming mouse you should buy.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
amazon obliterates the price for corsairs hs70 wireless gaming headset corsair 7 1 surround sound discord certified headphon
Gaming

Amazon slashes the price for Corsair’s HS70 wireless gaming headset

Amazon and Corsair totally blasted the price of Corsair's HS70 wireless gaming headset. With the HS70 price down to $60, you can save $40 when you pick up one of our favorite headsets with Wi-Fi wireless and 7.1 surround sound.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon chops price for customer favorite hamilton beach coffee brewer 49980a 2 way maker single serve with 12 cup carafe stai
Smart Home

Amazon chops the price for customer favorite Hamilton Beach 2-way coffee brewer

Do you sometimes want just a single cup of coffee without making a whole pot but other times use a full carafe? Have it both ways with the Amazon's Choice Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer. For today only, Amazon cut the price by $53.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ThinkPad X1 Carbon versus the Surface Laptop
Deals

Lenovo Memorial Day sale drops price of ThinkPad X1 Carbon Laptops by almost 50%

The ThinkPad is an icon in the laptop world and the X1 Carbon has been a favorite of ours for years. If you’re looking to score one for less than a grand, Lenovo has the 5th-gen Thinkpad X1 Carbon on sale right now for just $849.
Posted By Lucas Coll
lg 27mk430h monitor deal
Computing

B&H cuts the price on this 27-inch LG monitor — save up to $90, today only

B&H's DealZone sales offer deep price cuts on some quality products, but they only last for a single day. This means you'll need to act quickly to save nearly 50% on LG's 27MK430H-B 27-inch Monitor with FreeSync -- making gaming on this…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Stock photo of 13 inch 2018 MacBook Pro
Computing

Amazon drops killer deals on certified refurbished MacBook Pros for today only

Amazon is offering discounts of up to $320 off on four refurbished 2018 MacBook Pros as part of its current Deal of the Day promotion. Interested customers can snag two different MacBook Pros with 256GB of SSD storage for $1,330 each.
Posted By Anita George
clarisonic brush sale memorial day weekend featured
Deals

Clarisonic Memorial Day sale drops prices on these cleansing beauty supplies

Take advantage of Memorial Day weekend to stock up on some beauty products. For a limited time, Clarisonic has killer deals on its popular cleansing brushes to get you ready for the summer.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
sony 4k tv deal 65 inch bravia x750f walmart
Deals

Don’t miss your chance to bag this 65-inch Sony 4K smart TV on the cheap

Looking to splash out on a 4K TV to sit at the center of your home entertainment setup? You've come to the right place. That's because Walmart has wiped $315 off one of Sony's best 65-inch Bravia models.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best laptop deals chromebook featured
Computing

The Dell XPS 13 headlines the best laptop deals for May 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we have you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Computing

HP drops killer deals on laptops with up to $1,300 off for Memorial Day Weekend

HP is currently dropping prices on Spectre x360, Envy, Pavilion, and Omen laptops during its Memorial Day event. So if you're in dire need of a new laptop, the latest holiday savings may be exactly what you're looking for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
apple iphone lightning dock deal on amazon mgrm2 av6
Apple

Apple iPhone Lightning Dock gets price knocked down to just $39 on Amazon

Apple acolytes are always eager to buy brand-name products, and the Lightning iPhone Dock is a solid option as a desktop charging station. Secure yours now at Amazon for just $39, down from $50.
Posted By William Hank