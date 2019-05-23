Share

Memorial Day weekend is approaching fast and the yearly sales are already starting. Annual events like the ABT Memorial Day sale are a great opportunity to save big on expensive items like DSLR cameras, and if you’re a photographer (or are looking to get into photography) and want to get your mitts on some new equipment, then there’s no time like the present. ABT is a premier retailer for all sorts of electronics and tech, and this Memorial Day sale offers some nice deals on camera gear along with some extra discount codes that can save you even more.

The ABT Memorial Day sale runs until the end of Memorial Day (Monday, May 27). The deals are already live so you can start saving right away, and we’ve picked out our two favorite DSLR camera deals below. As a nice bonus, you can also enjoy some additional savings: The checkout code MEMDAYSAVE50 lets you take another $50 off when you spend $500 or more, while the code MEMDAYSAVE100 takes another $100 off of a purchase of $1,000 or more.

Nikon D3500 DSLR camera with two-lens kit

Nikon is one of the biggest names in the world of digital single-lens reflex cameras, and its D3000 series continues to offer some of the best options for entry-level DSLRs. The D3500, unveiled last year, is one of the latest entries to Nikon’s budget-friendly DSLR lineup and boasts a few notable improvements over the hugely popular D3400. It has the same 24.2-megapixel sensor, 1080p 60fps video recording capabilities, and 5fps burst speed as the D3400, but the D3500 adds a refreshed sensor and processor that results in sharper and more color-accurate photos.

The D3500 also has a redesigned housing that’s slimmer and more ergonomic than the D3400, offering hours of comfortable shooting. This Nikon D3500 DSLR bundle comes with the camera, the standard 18-55 lens, and an additional 70-300mm zoom lens. This package is discounted to just $447 for the duration of the ABT Memorial Day sale and for a few days after, saving you a whopping $403 through the end of Saturday, June 1.

Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR camera with 18-55mm lens

Aside from Nikon’s D-series cameras, the Canon EOS Rebel models represent some of the finest “bang for buck” DSLRs on the market today. The novice-friendly Canon EOS Rebel T7i is the best of the bunch and remains our favorite budget digital SLR camera thanks to its great price-to-performance ratio, making it the perfect pick for first-time DSLR buyers. It delivers superb image quality, has a generous battery life for all-day shooting, is easy and intuitive to operate, and has fast and accurate autofocus for photographing fast-moving subjects. Its image sensor is also great for recording 1080p videos.

The ABT Memorial Day sale knocks the Canon EOS Rebel T7i DSLR camera with an 18-55mm lens down to $699, saving you $200. Like the Nikon deal, this offer also runs through Saturday, June 1, and remember to enter the code MEMDAYSAVE50 at checkout to shave another $50 off if you order before the end of Memorial Day. That promo code expires after Monday, though, so be sure to jump on this deal before then to get the most savings.

