We’ve spotted an awesome curved monitor Cyber Monday deal that should suit most gamers keen to upgrade their setup for less. Right now, you can snap up an Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for a bargain price at Walmart. Ordinarily priced at $250, it’s reduced by $40 bringing it down to just $209 for a limited time only. It’s easily one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there right now and sure to entice you into diving into all the Cyber Monday monitor deals going on at the moment. Snap it up now while stocks last.

Today’s best curved monitor Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Great refresh rate

Large display for the price

Stylish look

Ideal for gamers

The Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is a delight for gamers. Well priced yet offering a large screen in this price range, it’s almost everything an avid player could want from a screen. Offering much of what you would expect from the best curved monitors as well as some of the best gaming monitors, there’s a lot to love here. At its simplest, it offers the resolution you’d expect from a full HD monitor — 1920 x 1080 but it goes so much further than that.

That’s because this isn’t just any full HD monitor. It has plenty of features to make imagery truly pop. Its curved display provides you with an immersive, wide field of view that improves eye comfort and makes it easier to see what’s going on. Alongside that, it has a refresh rate of 165Hz which means any perceived motor blur is vastly reduced ensuring you can see every tiny detail on screen. If you’ve invested in a good quality graphics card, this is the way to ensure you get to see a great picture every single time. In conjunction with that, it has AMD FreeSync technology that works with your AMD graphics card to provide you with smooth gameplay free of screen-tearing or stuttering. A response time of 1ms helps out here too, meaning no smearing or ghosting on screen.

It’s not just about speed here either. Thanks to its VA panel technology, you get finer color reproduction with a high contrast ratio and wide color gamut. Everything looks fantastic. That’s all while looking after your eyes too courtesy of ComfyView and BlueLightShield which both work to reduce eye strain during prolonged usage — i.e. those extended gaming sessions you love to indulge in. The screen looks cool too thanks to its near bezel-less design that allows you to see more without it taking up more room than necessary on your desk. Finally, there are two HDMI ports plus one DisplayPort so you’re good to go with all manner of devices. It’s ideal for playing games or watching movies, and all at a fantastic price.

Normally priced at $250, this Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is down to just $209 at Walmart for a strictly limited time only. Grab it now while stocks last.

When does this curved monitor Cyber Monday deal end?

Technically, Cyber Monday deals will end at midnight. After all, it’s no longer Monday, right? However, it’s very likely that this deal will sell out long before then. That’s due to high demand and low stock issues due to ongoing supply issues within the industry. It’s a smart move to buy now. During the sales season, studies by Adobe Analytics found that out-of-stock alerts on websites are up about 124% compared to before the pandemic with that number increasing steadily. You really need to buy now while you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations