This 32-inch Curved Monitor is only $210 at Walmart today

One of the best Black Friday deals right now is an Acer 32-inch Curved Monitor for just $210 at Walmart. If you’re looking to make your gaming more immersive, this is a fantastic way of doing precisely that. Normally priced at $250, you save $40 on this stylish and incredibly useful gaming monitor.

This Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor offers many of the features you would expect from the best curved gaming monitors but at a great price. it has a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution which provides you with superior clarity and a high level of detail. Thanks to the curved nature of the screen, you benefit from a wide field of view that improves eye comfort while also giving you a competitive edge while you play.

Alongside that, it has a 165Hz refresh rate which can reduce motion blur while maintaining every detail in fast action scenes. It’s an AMD FreeSync compatible monitor so if you have a compatible graphics card, you get even less screen tearing and stuttering too. Other features include a 178 degree viewing angle, finer color reproduction plus high contrast ratio and a wide color gamut.

It’s consistently responsive too with a fast response time of just 1ms which makes it ideal for avid gamers looking for the best experience possible. It also looks great too with a near bezel-less design that allows you to see more, do more, and enjoy more space on your desk or gaming setup.

Normally priced at $250, this Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is down to just $210 for a strictly limited time at Walmart. It’s a great way of getting more for your money without having to spend a fortune. For gamers, it’s so easy to overlook the importance of a good quality monitor but this will change everything. Buy it now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around at this price for long.

