This 32-inch Curved Monitor is only $210 at Walmart today

Jennifer Allen
By
ACER XB370UB monitor herol
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

One of the best Black Friday deals right now is an Acer 32-inch Curved Monitor for just $210 at Walmart. If you’re looking to make your gaming more immersive, this is a fantastic way of doing precisely that. Normally priced at $250, you save $40 on this stylish and incredibly useful gaming monitor.

This Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor offers many of the features you would expect from the best curved gaming monitors but at a great price. it has a full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution which provides you with superior clarity and a high level of detail. Thanks to the curved nature of the screen, you benefit from a wide field of view that improves eye comfort while also giving you a competitive edge while you play.

Alongside that, it has a 165Hz refresh rate which can reduce motion blur while maintaining every detail in fast action scenes. It’s an AMD FreeSync compatible monitor so if you have a compatible graphics card, you get even less screen tearing and stuttering too. Other features include a 178 degree viewing angle, finer color reproduction plus high contrast ratio and a wide color gamut.

It’s consistently responsive too with a fast response time of just 1ms which makes it ideal for avid gamers looking for the best experience possible. It also looks great too with a near bezel-less design that allows you to see more, do more, and enjoy more space on your desk or gaming setup.

Normally priced at $250, this Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor is down to just $210 for a strictly limited time at Walmart. It’s a great way of getting more for your money without having to spend a fortune. For gamers, it’s so easy to overlook the importance of a good quality monitor but this will change everything. Buy it now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around at this price for long.

If you’re looking for something slightly different for your monitor needs, we have all the best Black Friday monitor deals neatly rounded up for you. There’s something there for every budget and requirement, whether you’re looking for a home office monitor or an even bigger gaming monitor.

