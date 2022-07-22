 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Grab this cheap Chromebook at Best Buy while it’s 56% off – save $140!

Nina Derwin
By
Acer 315 Chromebook on a white background.

Whether you’re headed back to school or you need to be connected on the go, Best Buy has got you covered. Lately we’ve seen some pretty incredible Best Buy laptop deals, not the least of which is this Acer Chromebook 315 deal that’s happening at the moment. Right now, you can save $140 on the Acer Chromebook 315, meaning you can take it home for only $109, which is a huge reduction from its original price of $249. This deal is only available for a little while longer, so if you skip it today, then it’s gone for good.

The Acer Chromebook 315 prides itself on being the perfect multi-media companion, and we can’t say we disagree. The Chromebook 315 is super thin and super lightweight, so it’s ready to accompany you on the go, wherever you go. The value for the price is seriously hard to beat, if it’s even possible to match it at all. This machine comes with an HDR camera and it boasts fast and wireless connectivity, as well as a truly impressive 12.5 hour battery, which means that if you’re looking for one device to keep you universally dialed in, this is the Chromebook deal to end all Chromebook deals.

It’s not just the look and feel of this Chromebook that make it a great buy. It also comes with two USB-C ports so you can transfer data quickly and connect to your devices reliably. USB-C is 10 times faster than your standard USB 2.0 port, but if you don’t want increase your storage that way, you can also take advantage of the microSD card slot to house all of your media. This isn’t the luxury yacht of Chromebooks, but compare this machine to the best Chromebooks and best student Chromebooks, and you’ll see the cheap price more than makes up for its lack of features.

With faster boot times than ever before, courtesy of the super-stable Chrome OS, there’s never been a more affordable and responsive way to stay connected. Why pay $249 when you can score this powerful, ultralight computer for only $109? This $140 discount is only available at Best Buy for another handful of hours, so add it to your cart and check out sooner rather than later or risk missing out on our of our favorite laptop deals of the impending back to school season.

Editors' Recommendations

Grab these awesome AirPods alternatives for only $40

JBL Free II white headphones on a white background.

Best sports games for PS5

Giannis Antetokounmpo in NBA2K22.

The Apple Watch 7 is $50 off right now

Apple Watch Series 7 in a pocket.

Tales of the Walking Dead trailer shows new zombie adventures

Two women stand on an overpass and watch zombies walk towards them in a scene from Tales of The Walking Dead.

What’s new on Peacock in August 2022

Kevin Bacom stands in front of a cabin in a scene from They/Them.

Garmin watches are insanely cheap with this exclusive discount code

Front angle of the Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch in light gold aluminum.

Get Beats Studio Buds for only $98 with this code

A woman listens to music on her Beats Studio Buds.

The best movies on Disney+ right now (July 2022)

Hugh Jackman as Logan in forest in Logan.

These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now

Vizio 55-inch 4K TV displaying its home screen while placed on a TV stand.

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in August 2022

The cast of The Outlaws stands in a line with their community service vests on.

Don’t miss Walmart’s huge air fryer clearance sale

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 2-quart Mini Air Fryer on the counter with fries and chicken.

The Surface Pro 8 just dropped to $1,000 at Best Buy

The Start Menu pulled up on the Surface Pro 8.

Dell’s best business laptop is ridiculously cheap today

Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.