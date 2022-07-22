Grab this cheap Chromebook at Best Buy while it’s 56% off – save $140!

Whether you’re headed back to school or you need to be connected on the go, Best Buy has got you covered. Lately we’ve seen some pretty incredible Best Buy laptop deals, not the least of which is this Acer Chromebook 315 deal that’s happening at the moment. Right now, you can save $140 on the Acer Chromebook 315, meaning you can take it home for only $109, which is a huge reduction from its original price of $249. This deal is only available for a little while longer, so if you skip it today, then it’s gone for good.

The Acer Chromebook 315 prides itself on being the perfect multi-media companion, and we can’t say we disagree. The Chromebook 315 is super thin and super lightweight, so it’s ready to accompany you on the go, wherever you go. The value for the price is seriously hard to beat, if it’s even possible to match it at all. This machine comes with an HDR camera and it boasts fast and wireless connectivity, as well as a truly impressive 12.5 hour battery, which means that if you’re looking for one device to keep you universally dialed in, this is the Chromebook deal to end all Chromebook deals.

It’s not just the look and feel of this Chromebook that make it a great buy. It also comes with two USB-C ports so you can transfer data quickly and connect to your devices reliably. USB-C is 10 times faster than your standard USB 2.0 port, but if you don’t want increase your storage that way, you can also take advantage of the microSD card slot to house all of your media. This isn’t the luxury yacht of Chromebooks, but compare this machine to the best Chromebooks and best student Chromebooks, and you’ll see the cheap price more than makes up for its lack of features.

With faster boot times than ever before, courtesy of the super-stable Chrome OS, there’s never been a more affordable and responsive way to stay connected. Why pay $249 when you can score this powerful, ultralight computer for only $109? This $140 discount is only available at Best Buy for another handful of hours, so add it to your cart and check out sooner rather than later or risk missing out on our of our favorite laptop deals of the impending back to school season.

