Today's Best Acer Chromebook Prime Day Deal

This year, there’s a second chance to score big discounts from retailers following Prime Day this past summer. Amazon has introduced its Prime Early Access sale, which is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of products right now. But it’s not only Amazon that is bringing out the deals this week, as other retailers like Walmart are joining in too. Walmart is hosting its Walmart Rollback Sale, which is seeing some great deals on products like laptops, tablets, TVs, and more. Among those deals is a Chromebook deal that you’ll want to check out if you’re after a cheap, lightweight Chromebook that’s perfect for school or for travel. Normally priced at $289, the Acer Chromebook 315 can be had for just $169 at Walmart today, saving you $120.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

When it comes to the Walmart Rollback sale, this Acer Chromebook deal is a steal. If all you need is a budget laptop for casual use, this is the laptop for you. It didn’t quite make our list of the best Chromebooks, but it’s still a solid buy.

The Acer Chromebook 315 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display, a decent Intel Celeron processor, 64GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, and two USB-C ports. It’s a simple setup, but if all you’re planning on doing is surfing the web and streaming your favorite shows, this Acer Chromebook deal is a great way to get an affordable laptop that is more than capable of handling those tasks.

The battery life is also surprisingly robust for the price: — you can get up to 12.5 hours. Stream those movies to your heart’s content! Plus, since it’s a Chromebook, it runs on a lightweight operating system, Chrome OS. But there’s not much storage on this Chromebook, so you’ll want to also think about buying an external hard drive if you plan on taking advantage of this Acer Chromebook deal. Also, it’s not the most modern-looking Chromebook. It has chunky bezels, but at this insanely low price, that’s to be expected. We think its other features more than make up for its outdated bezels.

