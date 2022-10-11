 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart Sale: This Acer Chromebook is under $200

Today's Best Acer Chromebook Prime Day Deal

Anita George
By

This year, there’s a second chance to score big discounts from retailers following Prime Day this past summer. Amazon has introduced its Prime Early Access sale, which is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of products right now. But it’s not only Amazon that is bringing out the deals this week, as other retailers like Walmart are joining in too. Walmart is hosting its Walmart Rollback Sale, which is seeing some great deals on products like laptops, tablets, TVs, and more. Among those deals is a Chromebook deal that you’ll want to check out if you’re after a cheap, lightweight Chromebook that’s perfect for school or for travel. Normally priced at $289, the Acer Chromebook 315 can be had for just $169 at Walmart today, saving you $120.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 315

When it comes to the Walmart Rollback sale, this Acer Chromebook deal is a steal. If all you need is a budget laptop for casual use, this is the laptop for you. It didn’t quite make our list of the best Chromebooks, but it’s still a solid buy.

The Acer Chromebook 315 comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display, a decent Intel Celeron processor, 64GB of eMMC storage, 4GB of RAM, and two USB-C ports. It’s a simple setup, but if all you’re planning on doing is surfing the web and streaming your favorite shows, this Acer Chromebook deal is a great way to get an affordable laptop that is more than capable of handling those tasks.

The battery life is also surprisingly robust for the price: — you can get up to 12.5 hours. Stream those movies to your heart’s content! Plus, since it’s a Chromebook, it runs on a lightweight operating system, Chrome OS. But there’s not much storage on this Chromebook, so you’ll want to also think about buying an external hard drive if you plan on taking advantage of this Acer Chromebook deal. Also, it’s not the most modern-looking Chromebook. It has chunky bezels, but at this insanely low price, that’s to be expected. We think its other features more than make up for its outdated bezels.

Editors' Recommendations

You can upgrade to a 55-inch 4K TV for less than $300 — here’s how
A TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV mounted on a living room wall with an image of the Northern Lights on screen.
The 5 best headphone deals in the Best Buy rival Prime Day sale
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in silver.
Best Prime Day iPhone Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 iPhone deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Air Fryer Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Air Fryer deals graphic.
Buy this self-emptying robot vacuum for $179 right now
IonVac SmartClean 2000 cleaning the floor.
Prime Day: Get this Echo Dot Kids and Nightlight Bundle for $36
Echo Dot kids (panda) with Echo Glow on kid's table.
Beats Studio 3 are 34% off in the October Prime Day sale
A girl wearing the white version of the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones.
Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deals graphic.
Save 25% on this Roomba-made Braatva robot mop today
iRobot Braava Jet m6
Get a Fire TV Stick for $20 in the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Fire TV Stick and remote sit on a living room table.
October Prime Day: MacBook Air price crashes to $799
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.
This Ring Doorbell is $40 in the Prime Early Access Sale
A Ring Video Doorbell Wired set up next to a front door.