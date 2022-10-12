Chromebooks are great if you need solid computing performance and a budget price, and if you like the idea of having a powerful tablet, 2-in-1 Chromebooks like the Acer Spin 314 are a great option. Luckily, there are a lot of Prime Day deals for Chromebooks, and the Spin 314 is going for $290 on Amazon, down from the $380 list price.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 314

The Acer Spin 314 is in a great family of Chromebooks, especially since its more expensive and powerful version, the Spine 713, made our list of best Chromebooks of 2022. The overall framework of the Spin is there, albeit with slightly lower specs, such as the Intel Pentium Silver N6000, a lower-end CPU that can still handle the needs of ChromeOS, as well as the average user, so you can do your productivity tasks without hassle. Sadly, the RAM is on the lower end, with only 4GB, and it’s not upgradable, so you’ll have to manage your open apps and browser tabs efficiently. Similarly, the 128GB of storage may not be a lot, so you’ll likely reach for one of these external hard drive deals to help make the difference.

Even with these few downsides, it’s still not a dealbreaker, especially when you consider the price and the excellent screen it comes with, which is touche-enabled and runs at HD, and the fact that you can flip the book around to use it just like a tablet is excellent. Of course, at 3.45 pounds, it might take a while to get used to using it as a tablet, especially since the 14-inch screen is probably larger than you’re likely used to with mobile devices, but you get used to it quickly enough. It also has up to ten hours of battery life, which will vary depending on the use. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 is also pretty great for a budget computer.

You can do much worse than the Acer Chromebook Spin 314; with its 14-inch screen, nice screen, and good specs under the hood, it’s great if you grab it from Amazon for $290. That said, there are a lot of Prime Day Chromebook deals that you should also check out for a few different options.

