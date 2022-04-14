This 2-in-1 Chromebook is only $350 at Best Buy today

Chromebooks are usually less expensive than traditional laptops, so if your budget isn’t enough for retailers’ laptop deals, you should consider going for Chromebook deals instead. But just because they’re cheaper doesn’t mean that you should settle for boring, basic models. For example, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514, a versatile 2-in-1 laptop, is available for just $349 at Best Buy after a $150 discount to its original price of $499.

Instead of Windows or macOS, Chromebooks are powered by Google’s Chrome OS, which is essentially the Chrome browser that’s been reworked into an operating system. The best Chromebooks heavily depend on web-based apps, which results in quick startups and fast performance even on low-end hardware. You’ll get these benefits from the Acer Chromebook Spin 514, which is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 325C processor, AMD Radeon graphics, and 4GB of RAM. The specifications won’t match up to the best laptops, but with Chrome OS onboard, these components are more than enough to handle everyday tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, and making presentations.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, which is central to all of its forms, including laptop mode and tablet mode. The durable 360-degree hinge will let you switch between the 2-in-1 laptop’s modes without worry of breakage — this extends to the device itself, as it comes with a reinforced metal chassis design with military-grade durability. Acer promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge for the laptop, which should give you ample time to find an outlet if you’re using it while on the go.

Maximize the capabilities of Chrome OS with the Acer Chromebook Spin 514, a 2-in-1 laptop that can adjust to any given situation. Best Buy has a tempting offer for the device, slashing its price by $150 to bring it down to a more affordable $349 from $499. The deal may disappear at any moment, so you have to act fast if you want to avail it. Whether you’re a professional or a student, your daily tasks will be easier with the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 — secure your own by clicking that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

