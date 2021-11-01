This 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook is ONLY $155 today

The best Black Friday deals now include a fantastic deal on a 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook. Right now, you can buy the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $155 at Walmart, saving you $145 on the usual price. It’s the perfect time to grab a new Chromebook for less than usual and it’s all thanks to the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. Chromebooks are the ideal accessory for students on a tight budget or those who regularly work on their commute and could do with something lightweight and practical.

Offering a lot of what the best Chromebooks provide, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 has a MediaTek processor, 4GB of memory plus 32GB of eMMC. Best of all is its 11.6-inch touchscreen display which means you can get more tactile as and when needed, using this Chromebook as a laptop as well as a tablet whenever suits you. It’s ideal if you can’t decide if a laptop or tablet is what you need most in your life.

The Chromebook offers up to 15 hours of battery life so it’s good to go all day long meaning you can easily use it in class throughout the day while still watching some streaming content on your ride home. It takes just eight seconds to boot up too so it’s effectively ready for action at all times. It also has a damage-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen too so it’s fine for taking out and about with you. Weighing just 2.2 pounds, it won’t weigh you down either.

Ordinarily priced at $300, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is down to just $155 right now at Walmart. This is a fantastic time to enjoy the benefits of a new Chromebook for way less than usual. Snap it up now while stocks last. We can’t see it sticking around at this price for long.

