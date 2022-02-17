Best Buy slashes hundreds off gaming laptop prices

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re on the hunt for affordable gaming laptop deals, Best Buy is here to help. They’ve discounted several high-selling gaming laptops today. You can get some of the best gaming laptops from Acer, ASUS and HP for super cheap right now. Spend the extra cash on sweet bonuses, like gaming monitor deals.

If you’re intrigued with the benefits of owning a portable gaming machine, Best Buy has apparently launched a secret sale on gaming laptops. These discounts will let you stretch your budget so that you can afford models that were previously beyond your reach, but you need to act fast because there’s no telling when these offers will disappear. Here are some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can currently obtain from the retailer.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop — $680, was $780

The Acer Nitro 5 will upgrade your gaming experience, as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 256GB SSD for storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display. You won’t fear overheating with Acer’s CoolBoost technology and quad exhaust port design, with the NitroSense software allowing you to monitor the gaming laptop’s temperature, fan speeds, and more in real time.

HP Omen 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,330

As the Intel vs AMD debate continues, the HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop goes with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and pairs it with 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The machine offers a 512GB SSD for storage and a 16.1-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s not all about the graphics though, as it features dual speakers, HP’s Audio Boost technology, and expert tuning from Bang & Olufsen. Meanwhile, the Omen Tempest cooling technology keeps the gaming laptop running at peak performance with three-sided venting and five-way airflow. You can purchase the HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop from Best Buy for $1,000, down $330 from its original price of $1,330.

Asus ROG 16-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,450

The Asus ROG 16-inch gaming laptop can run the latest games with ease through its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Its 16-inch screen with WUXGA resolution will give justice to modern graphics, and its 512GB SSD will let you install several games at a time. The gaming laptop is also ready to hook up with virtual reality hardware and software, if you’re planning to try out the technology. Best Buy is offering a $250 discount for the Asus ROG 16-inch gaming laptop, which brings its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,450.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,400, was $1,550

At the heart of the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, which combines with 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for the ultimate AMD gaming machine. It comes with a 1TB SSD for maximum storage space, and a 14-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop is also virtual reality ready, and it features four speakers that are powered by Dolby Atmos technology. The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is available from Best Buy for $1,250, for a $300 discount from its original price of $1,550.

More gaming laptop deals

Best Buy’s discounts make these gaming laptops very tempting, but if you’re not sold on them and would like to look at other options, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best gaming laptop deals across different retailers, and you can take advantage of them right now.

