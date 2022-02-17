  1. Deals
Best Buy slashes hundreds off gaming laptop prices

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re on the hunt for affordable gaming laptop deals, Best Buy is here to help. They’ve discounted several high-selling gaming laptops today. You can get some of the best gaming laptops from Acer, ASUS and HP for super cheap right now. Spend the extra cash on sweet bonuses, like gaming monitor deals.

If you’re intrigued with the benefits of owning a portable gaming machine, Best Buy has apparently launched a secret sale on gaming laptops. These discounts will let you stretch your budget so that you can afford models that were previously beyond your reach, but you need to act fast because there’s no telling when these offers will disappear. Here are some of the best gaming laptop deals that you can currently obtain from the retailer.

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop — $680, was $780

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with a robot on the screen.

The Acer Nitro 5 will upgrade your gaming experience, as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 256GB SSD for storage, and a 15.6-inch Full HD display. You won’t fear overheating with Acer’s CoolBoost technology and quad exhaust port design, with the NitroSense software allowing you to monitor the gaming laptop’s temperature, fan speeds, and more in real time.

HP Omen 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,000, was $1,330

The HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop with the Omen logo on the screen.

As the Intel vs AMD debate continues, the HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop goes with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor and pairs it with 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. The machine offers a 512GB SSD for storage and a 16.1-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s not all about the graphics though, as it features dual speakers, HP’s Audio Boost technology, and expert tuning from Bang & Olufsen. Meanwhile, the Omen Tempest cooling technology keeps the gaming laptop running at peak performance with three-sided venting and five-way airflow. You can purchase the HP Omen 16.1-inch gaming laptop from Best Buy for $1,000, down $330 from its original price of $1,330.

Asus ROG 16-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,200, was $1,450

The ASUS ROG 16-inch gaming laptop with the ROG Zephyrus logo on the screen.

The Asus ROG 16-inch gaming laptop can run the latest games with ease through its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card. Its 16-inch screen with WUXGA resolution will give justice to modern graphics, and its 512GB SSD will let you install several games at a time. The gaming laptop is also ready to hook up with virtual reality hardware and software, if you’re planning to try out the technology. Best Buy is offering a $250 discount for the Asus ROG 16-inch gaming laptop, which brings its price down to $1,200 from its original price of $1,450.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch Gaming Laptop — $1,400, was $1,550

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop with the ROG logo on the 14-inch screen.

At the heart of the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is the AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS, which combines with 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card for the ultimate AMD gaming machine. It comes with a 1TB SSD for maximum storage space, and a 14-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The gaming laptop is also virtual reality ready, and it features four speakers that are powered by Dolby Atmos technology. The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop is available from Best Buy for $1,250, for a $300 discount from its original price of $1,550.

More gaming laptop deals

Best Buy’s discounts make these gaming laptops very tempting, but if you’re not sold on them and would like to look at other options, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best gaming laptop deals across different retailers, and you can take advantage of them right now.

MSI GF63 Laptop (Core i5, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$645
The MSI GF63 is the perfect entry-level laptop for gamers on a budget. It boasts superior graphics, fast performance, and hi-res audio in a thin and light package. more
Buy at Walmart

HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, Radeon RX 6600M, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,280 $1,480
HP has built some serious gaming rep, and this laptop backs that up with its superb hardware and solid build. With a high-end GPU, CPU, and 16" display, laggy gaming will be a thing of the past. more
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

MSI GP66 Leopard (11th gen Core i7, RTX 3080, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,799 $2,299
Future-proof your gaming with this top-end beast. It's maxed out in almost every way, with a superb GPU, plenty of memory and storage, and great build quality. It's close to gaming perfection. more
Buy at Newegg
With rebate

Gigabyte Aero 17-Inch 4K Laptop (Core i7-11800H, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$1,799 $2,499
Bring your games to life like never before with this Gigabyte Aero gaming laptop, featuring a gorgeous 17-inch 4K display and superb hardware to match. more
Buy at Newegg

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,600 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake. more
Buy at Amazon

MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop (Core i5 CPU, RTX 3060, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$850 $1,100
This 15-inch MSI gaming laptop comes with a powerful RTX 30-series graphics card and a 144Hz refresh rate display. That's a winning combination for gaming laptops, all for a solid price. more
Buy at Best Buy
