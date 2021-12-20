Gaming laptops have been making quite a few strides in terms of tech in the past couple of years, and with the news that Nvidia is releasing its new line of RTX mobile GPUs for laptops, you’re probably keeping your eyes on some great gaming laptop deals. And speaking of great deals, both Acer and MSI have reduced prices on some of their most popular gaming laptops, with the MSI GF95 brought down to $899.99 from $1,099.99 and the Acer Nitro 5 brought down to $999.99 from $1,099.99.

As you’ll see, both these laptops are pretty powerful, each having different versions of the RTX 3000 series, so they can pretty much handle most games out there.

MSI GF65 – $899.99, was $1,099.99

Starting with the MSI GF65, you get yourself an RTX 3060, one of the most powerful consumer GPUs on the market, a 10th gen Intel i5-10500H, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. If you’re familiar with computing specs, you’ll know that’s a pretty powerful combination, and with a 15.6″ FHD screen that runs at 144Hz, you’ll be able to get some of the best visuals on a gaming laptop that you’ll find. So while the refresh rate doesn’t quite hit 165Hz, it should also be quite good enough for most FPS gamers out there.

Acer Nitro 5 – $999.99 was $1,099.99

On the other hand, we have the Acer Nitro 5, a similarly powerful laptop with a more robust CPU and a weaker GPU than the MSI GF65. You get yourself an RTX 3050Ti, which admittedly isn’t that much weaker than an RTX3060, plus an 11th gen i7-11800H, which is also pretty powerful. It comes with 16GB of ram and 512GB of internal storage, plus a 15.6″ FHD 144Hz screen. As such, while looking through gaming deals to pair with your awesome laptop, keep in mind that the Acer Nitro 5 is also great for production work as well.

So there you have it, two great gaming laptops for you to checkout. That being said, if you think a desktop experience suits you best, we have a couple of really excellent gaming PC deals you should check out.

