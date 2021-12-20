  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

These gaming laptops are under $1,000 during this Best Buy sale

Albert Bassili
By

Gaming laptops have been making quite a few strides in terms of tech in the past couple of years, and with the news that Nvidia is releasing its new line of RTX mobile GPUs for laptops, you’re probably keeping your eyes on some great gaming laptop deals. And speaking of great deals, both Acer and MSI have reduced prices on some of their most popular gaming laptops, with the MSI GF95 brought down to $899.99 from $1,099.99 and the Acer Nitro 5 brought down to $999.99 from $1,099.99.

As you’ll see, both these laptops are pretty powerful, each having different versions of the RTX 3000 series, so they can pretty much handle most games out there.

MSI GF65 – $899.99, was $1,099.99

Starting with the MSI GF65, you get yourself an RTX 3060, one of the most powerful consumer GPUs on the market, a 10th gen Intel i5-10500H, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage. If you’re familiar with computing specs, you’ll know that’s a pretty powerful combination, and with a 15.6″ FHD screen that runs at 144Hz, you’ll be able to get some of the best visuals on a gaming laptop that you’ll find. So while the refresh rate doesn’t quite hit 165Hz, it should also be quite good enough for most FPS gamers out there.

Acer Nitro 5 – $999.99 was $1,099.99

Acer - Nitro 5 – Gaming Laptop - 15.6 FHD 144Hz – Intel 11th Gen i5 - GeForce GTX 1650 - 8GB DDR4 - 256GB SSD – Windows 11

On the other hand, we have the Acer Nitro 5, a similarly powerful laptop with a more robust CPU and a weaker GPU than the MSI GF65. You get yourself an RTX 3050Ti, which admittedly isn’t that much weaker than an RTX3060, plus an 11th gen i7-11800H, which is also pretty powerful. It comes with 16GB of ram and 512GB of internal storage, plus a 15.6″ FHD 144Hz screen. As such, while looking through gaming deals to pair with your awesome laptop, keep in mind that the Acer Nitro 5 is also great for production work as well.

So there you have it, two great gaming laptops for you to checkout. That being said, if you think a desktop experience suits you best, we have a couple of really excellent gaming PC deals you should check out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Upcoming WhatsApp groups feature could be a potential lifesaver

A person using WhatsApp Messenger on his Android smartphone.

AirPods Max are ridiculously cheap at Amazon today — save $93!

Apple AirPods Max - Space Gray

The best Christmas movies on Disney+

Macaulay Culkin screams in a scene from Home Alone.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is getting a new feature to enhance photos

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Walmart is practically giving away this Samsung Chromebook right now

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11.6, Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD, Chrome OS, Platinum Titan, XE310XBA

Curved gaming monitors are up to $230 off at Dell today

Dell 32 Curved Gaming Monitor – S3222DGM

Home Depot’s new Kidde Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Wi-Fi alarm is made for your smart home

Family using Kidde mobile app.

Final Fantasy VII Remake gets a free upgrade on PS4 amid PC launch turmoil

everything we know about final fantasy vii remake part 2

Inkjet vs laser: Which printer should you get?

printer buying guide hp tango x 1

How to blur a background in photos

iphone 11 review portrait mode girl

LG’s first gaming laptop comes with some high-end specs

LG UltraGear 17G90Q gaming laptop rear.

If You Hold Crypto, You NEED a Wallet like Ledger, Here’s Why

Ledger hardware wallets with app on desktop and mobile.

New Apple M2 chip could come sooner than expected, says new rumor

Board concept of Apple M2.