These Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Razer gaming laptops are on sale for Memorial Day

Channel your valor for battle in the comfort of your own home with these five fantastic gaming laptop deals as part of the early Memorial Day sales. Check out the HP Pavilion, Acer Nitro 5, Dell G7 15, Asus ROG Zephyrus G, and Razer Blade Stealth gaming laptops at Best Buy now — but act fast because these sales won’t last forever.

HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop — $700, was $750

If you’re not in the market for anything fancy, the 15.6-inch HP Pavilion gaming laptop has all the midrange essentials you’ll ever need for casual gaming. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H processor with 8GB of RAM, which, although it isn’t as powerful as an eighth-generation Intel Core i5, can still handle most games without a hitch and is widely regarded as one of the best budget-friendly options out there. Graphics are taken care of by the reliable Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050. It isn’t the most updated model, but it’s still competent at handling most games, even some hardware-demanding ones like The Sims 4, Nier: Automata, and Borderlands 3 with at least 17 frames per second. Sound is a bit shoddy, though, so you might want to have a separate speaker or pair of headphones ready.

The built-in SSD can store up to 256GB for all your game files and downloads. While it’s more than enough for three or four games, it’s still a bit limited if you plan on using it as a game hub, especially when it comes to any AAA games. If you’re going to be playing multiplayer games online, the HP Pavilion also has its own microphone and webcam for voice calls so you aren’t left in the dark or killed in action. If you want the most affordable midrange gaming laptop on our list, packed with everything you need, then you can’t go wrong with the HP Pavilion gaming laptop. It’s currently discounted on Best Buy for $700, down from its retail price of $750.

BUY NOW

Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop — $750, was $880

The Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop comes in two varieties — AMD and Intel — and while both are excellent, the one we’ve picked out is undeniably the etter one. It’s a step up in price from the HP Pavilion, but it offers far better graphics and performance, so you aren’t spending more for the same thing. It’s also the largest offering on our list at 17.3 inches. Because of this, you get the full breadth of your gameplay and your games’ stunning visuals. As previously stated, the Nitro 5 is powered by a ninth-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM for everyday multitasking and minimal delay. For graphics, the Nitro 5 uses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 card. It’s not the most high-end, but it’s a noticeable increase in output from the HP Pavilion, capable of at least 30 frames per second with visual-focused games like Borderlands 3, Control, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on high settings.

It doubles the storage capacity of the HP Pavilion with its own 512GB SSD for more than enough space for all your gaming needs, so a storage upgrade won’t be needed for a while. For video and voice calls, it also comes with an HD webcam and dual microphone. This way, you can hold off on purchasing an additional headset if you don’t otherwise need one. When it comes to value, the Acer Nitro 5 is definitely a top contender on our list. If you’re interested, you can check it out on Best Buy where it’s discounted by $130, letting you take it home for just $750.

BUY NOW

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop — $850, was $1,050

When it comes to Dell gaming laptops, there’s no beating the brand’s G7 line when it comes to quality — and quantity. While there are many variations of the G7, the 15.6-inch G7 15 on our list uses a ninth-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM for standard multitasking and above-average gaming. The visuals are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, making it capable of running games on a similar level to the Acer Nitro 5, for stunning graphics that don’t burn holes through your wallet. It can run most graphically intensive games with at least 30 frames a second, including Final Fantasy XV and The Witcher 3. One downside to the G7 15, however, is that its speakers are indefensibly bad. If you want to get the most out of your games’ audio, then you definitely need a separate speaker to go with the laptop. Otherwise, the sound is sufficient for day-to-day use.

To compensate for this, the G7 15’s shining glory is its insane storage capacity. It has two storage drives, a 128GB SSD and a 1TB HDD, for five times the storage size of the HP Pavilion’s and over double that of the Acer Nitro 5’s. With this, you can store more game files than you’d know what to do with, making it a great option if you’re looking for a gaming hub. It comes with its own webcam and microphone as well, so you won’t get left out of teleconferences. If you want a powerful gaming laptop that doubles as a game storage unit, then you definitely want the Dell G7 15. You can find it on Dell’s site where it’s discounted from $1,050 to $850.

BUY NOW

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Gaming Laptop — $1,050, was $1,200

Designed by Asus’ Republic of Gamers, known for being one of the best go-to options for budget-friendly top-tier gaming goods, the 15.6-inch ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptop is an excellent choice if you want some high-end specs without the burdening price tag that goes with them. It uses an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor, which is roughly the same power as a ninth-generation Intel Core i5, with a huge 16GB of RAM for all your multitasking needs. Where the Zephyrus G stands out from the pack is in its game visuals, boasting an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q graphics card. With this, it can deliver an average of 50 frames per second on ultra-high settings, even on heavy-duty games like Anthem, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and Control, so you can play just about anything and not have to worry about visual lag.

The Zephyrus G’s 512GB SSD can’t hold as many game files as the Dell G7 15’s, but it isn’t lacking and is still capable of storing at least seven AAA games with room to spare. Unfortunately, one glaring issue is that in exchange for paper-thin bezels, it gets rid of its webcam, so you won’t be able to attend any video calls without a separately purchased webcam. If you don’t need it though, then this shouldn’t be anything for you to worry about. If you want a gaming laptop with affordable upmarket specs and the best visuals on our list, then you can check out the Asus ROG Zephyrus G gaming laptop on Best Buy where it’s discounted at $1,050, down from its retail price of $1,200.

BUY NOW

Razer Blade Stealth Gaming Laptop — $1,400, was $1,800

Now, if you want a gaming laptop that is consistently good in just about every department you can think of, then the Razer Blade Stealth is what you’re looking for. It’s the smallest option on our roundup at only 13.3 inches, so it’s perfect for the gamer on the go. It features the latest tenth-generation Intel Core i7 processor with an immense 16GB of RAM, so you can have multiple programs and games open simultaneously without your laptop’s fans burning themselves out or your games suffering from lag. In terms of graphics, it uses the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, which isn’t as great as the Zephyrus G’s GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q, but it’s definitely up there in terms of visual prowess while remaining relatively affordable. The sound isn’t anything to sneer at either. With four Dolby Atmos surround sound speakers and an additional amplifier to boot, you can enjoy all your games at their best audio-visual potential.

The Razer Blade Stealth also has a 512GB SSD for storing all your documents, game files, and downloads without unnecessarily shoehorning you into purchasing a storage upgrade for a while. Lastly, if you have a Razer Core X GPU or are planning on buying one, then you can augment the graphics even further to experience vastly improved game visuals. Because it only weighs 3.13 pounds, the Razer Blade Stealth is a fantastic option if you’re looking for something powerful that nevertheless remains portable. If it ticks all your boxes, then you can check it out on Best Buy where it’s discounted by $400, leaving it at $1,400.

BUY NOW

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations