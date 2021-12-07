Here’s how to get a gaming laptop for only $680 right now

One of the best gaming laptop deals, and one of the best all-around laptop deals, has popped up at Best Buy today, as the retailer has discounted the popular Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop from $780 to $680, a savings of $100. This makes a great gift for the gamer in your family. It’s currently in stock and will deliver in time for the holidays with free shipping, and it also includes a free 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Gaming deals and gaming PC deals like this don’t come around often, so grab an Acer Nitro 5 for only $680 while you can.

The Acer Nitro 5 is the perfect gaming laptop for anyone building their first gaming setup, and for anyone looking to expand or upgrade their current setup. We have declared it the best budget laptop for Fortnite, but affordability isn’t its only attraction. The Acer Nitro 5 is pushed by an 11th-generation Intel processor and a GeForce GTX graphics card, which combine with Acer’s Coolboost technology and a 144Hz refresh rate display to keep heat efficiency optimized, and to keep game playback from stuttering, lagging, or breaking apart — even in the most intense and fast-paced gaming situations.

The Acer Nitro 5’s display comes in at 15.6 inches, providing a larger gaming experience than many gaming laptops on the market. Expandability is another great feature, as the Acer Nitro 5 provides plenty of connectivity ports. It’s the kind of laptop you can expand with external monitors when it’s at home on a desk, yet still maintains the mobile functionality you’ll need when you want to unplug and do some gaming on the go.

The Acer Nitro 5 is an amazing budget laptop for gaming even at its regular price of $780. With this $100 discount at Best Buy, which brings the final sale price down to only $680, it’s practically a steal. Whether it’s a gift for yourself or for a gamer in the family, place your order now to get a new Acer Nitro 5 on your doorstep in time for Christmas.

