The bridge between gaming laptops and desktop PCs has been shrinking in recent years. Better computer hardware and more thermally efficient laptop designs have yielded considerable improvements, with the Acer Predator laptop lineup being a shining example of impressive and cost-effective alternatives to bulky custom-build desktop PCs.

The Acer Predator 17 could in particular be considered more than just a gaming laptop – with its 17.3-inch Full HD display, the Predator 17 is a potential candidate for a complete desktop replacement. Its larger screen and beefy hardware are what allow the Predator 17 to hang with desktop PCs, and now, you can score one for $999 from Newegg for a limited time.

Under the hood, the Acer Predator 17 runs on a 7th-generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of snappy DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, which is our favorite GPU thanks to its excellent price-to-performance ratio. The Predator’s GTX 1060 graphics processor also boasts 6GB of dedicated VRAM, a nice upgrade over the 3GB versions often seen in other gaming laptops with this hardware.

One major issue that holds a lot of gaming laptops back is a poor thermal design. A number of these portable PCs utilize only one cooling fan, or two fans positioned in a way that doesn’t efficiently pull heat from the CPU and GPU. This heat buildup can lead to long-term wear and tear on the hardware and can make the laptop uncomfortable to use as the keyboard gets warm. The Acer Predator 17 utilizes a more up-to-date dual-fan system which disperses heat from both the GPU and CPU in two directions simultaneously, providing more efficient cooling.

Aside from its great specs and thermal design, the Acer Predator 17 has everything else you need from a modern gaming PC: The 17.3-inch 1080p display is an IPS panel for wide viewing angles, the QWERTY keyboard is backlit and features a numpad, and the laptop contains a large 1TB hard drive for storing all of your games and files. You’ve also got a Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI port, and four high-speed USB 3.0 ports.

Through Monday, October 15, you can score the Acer Predator 17 gaming laptop from Newegg for just $999. Just use the checkout code EMCEPPY45 to add another $50 to the $250 discount, giving you a total savings of $300 and letting you score this beefy laptop PC for less than a grand before tax.

