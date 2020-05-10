eBay Mother’s Day Sale: Save on Arlo Pro 3, Apple iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro

It’s Mother’s Day, and we found some must-have products from Acer, Apple, Arlo, and Bose at excellent prices on eBay. These products are mixed, including laptops, a tablet, a super-high-quality smart home security camera system, and noise-canceling headphones.
The Acer, Arlo, and Bose devices are new, but the Apple laptop and tablet are refurbished. Don’t let their refurbished status put you off. In addition to much higher than normal discounts, manufacturers and merchants that sell refurbished electronic devices only do so when they’ve tested the machines to work just like new models.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $299, was $350
Bose sets the benchmarks for noise-canceling headphones. With the Bose QuietComfort 35 wireless headphones, you can listen to your favorite music via Bluetooth for up to 20 hours per battery charge. If you wish, you can connect via an included audio cable with no concern for battery life. The lightweight QuietComfort 35 headphones are both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible, so you can use voice commands to make requests of either digital assistant with a single button press. Save $50 off the usual retail price.
Apple iPad Pro (64GB, Wi-FI, 2017) — $450, was $649
Refurbished for the seller by TekReplay, this 64GB Apple iPad Pro 10.5 Wi-Fi model with a 10.5-inch diagonal display is in good cosmetic condition and comes with a warranty to ensure it functions the same as a new unit. A premium aftermarket wall charger and USB are included with the iPad Pro. Saving $150 is the best feature of all with this deal.
Apple MacBook Pro (4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 2017) — $570, was $1000
You can save a massive $430 on this 3.5-pound Apple MacBook Pro refurbished by an Apple-approved vendor. This model has a 2560 x 1600 resolution 13.3-inch Retina display with a 2.4 GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 4 GB RAM, and a 128 GB solid-state drive (SSD) for digital content. Buy this unit for Mom or yourself for just $570 instead of the standard $1,000.
Arlo Pro 3 Home Security Camera System (4-Cam) — $650, was $800
This 4-camera Arlo Pro 3 Indoor/Outdoor wire-free security camera system has all you’ll need to protect four entrances or other areas. You can mount the Arlo Pro 3 anywhere within reach of your wireless network because it connects by Wi-Fi and gets power from a 30-day rechargeable battery. The weatherproof the Arlo Pro 3 includes an integrated spotlight, captures video day or night in 2K resolution, and includes 2-way talk, adjustable motion detection, and has a built-in siren. Run it and view the video via the Arlo Home app or set it up with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice command-control. Save $150 on this brand new, unopened Arlo Pro 3 premium security camera system with a base station and four cameras.
Acer Spin 5 (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $660, was $800
If you’re looking for a powerful laptop at an excellent price, you can save $140 on this new Acer Spin 5. Powered by a 3.90GHz 8th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Spin 5 has 8 GB of RAM, and includes a 256 GB solid-state drive (SSD). The Spin 5 gets its name from its convertible 2-in-1 design – spin the screen to use the Acer as a laptop or as a tablet.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
