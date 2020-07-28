Back-to-school sales bring steep discounts on AirPods and AirPods Pro

Apple’s AirPods are among the best true wireless earbuds out there, especially for iOS users. They are ideal for both studying on campus and at home. If you’ve been hesitant about committing to AirPods before, now may be the right time to pick them up. Amazon and Verizon have the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case and AirPods with Wireless Charging Case as well as the AirPods Pro on the cheap as part of their back-to-school sales. Jump on these AirPods deals now and save up to $30.

AirPods with Wired Charging Case – $129, was $159

The AirPods flaunt an iconic golf-tee design that resembles the EarPods minus the wires. Their second-generation edition uses the Apple H1 chip, which ushers in a bunch of upgrades over the previous generation. These include the “Hey, Siri” feature, faster connection for phone calls, reduced gaming lag, and better range and wireless connection.

In terms of sound performance, these AirPods almost sound the same as the wired EarPods. It’s not the best, but you will certainly not be disappointed with the way they deliver sound. Instrumentals are smoothed over with a pleasant and soft warmth, bass is rich and full, and midrange and treble are clear. And since these AirPods since gently on the ears, you can expect them to remain comfortable even with continuous use all while reducing intrusion from unwanted background noise.

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – $169, was $199

These AirPods are the same as the model listed above except for one thing – their charging case. The small case of these AirPods operates wirelessly and has its LED lights transferred to the front, so you can see the charging status easily when the case is atop a Qi-compatible charging mat. It can still be charged traditionally through a lightning cable if you prefer, though. According to Apple, the charging case carries the same amount of reserve juice as the original AirPods – offering around 24 hours of playback time.

With the H1 chip in place, these AirPods offer faster wireless connection to devices. You’ll get to enjoy 50% more talk time than the first-gen AirPods, much better battery life, quick access to Siri, and clearer calls. Audio quality is also the same, with their sound signature not quite premium but better than lackluster. Even at a medium level, these earbuds manage to deliver plenty of audio power accompanied by pleasant instrumentals and powerful bass. They fit securely in the ears even without forcing them in, making for comfortable wear and reduced background noise.

AirPods Pro – $220, was $250

The AirPods Pro are the best AirPods for many good reasons. From design to performance, Apple crafted this model with several enhancements that easily beat the previous generations. For starters, they now have silicone ear tips, which beef up the fit and comfort of the earbuds and aid in delivering better sound, noise blockage, and bass response. This model also carries the convenience of the original’s Siri connectivity, accelerometers, and intuitive touch controls.

With the AirPods Pro, Apple gives users the option to either shut the noise out or let it all in. Their noise cancellation blocks ambient noise effectively, creating an effect almost similar to the Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II. If you want to stay aware of your surroundings, you can activate the Transparency Mode. For sound performance, the earbuds are able to deliver audio with amazing clarity as well as tuneful and punchy bass – they’re actually in line with premium options from Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser as tested by our reviewers.

