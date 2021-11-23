This super awesome AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is sure to appeal to everyone looking for the top-tier Apple earbuds. Right now, as part of the best Black Friday deals going on at the moment, you can snag the latest Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for just $159 at Walmart saving you $90 on the $249 retail price. That is their lowest-ever price! One of the best Black Friday AirPods deals going on right now, it’s a great way of getting more for less.

Today’s Best AirPods Pro Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Active Noise Cancellation

Adaptive EQ for better listening

Spatial audio feature

Comfy fit

It should come as no surprise to hear this AirPods Pro Black Friday deal sits at the top of our list of the best Black Friday earbuds deals, and that’s because they’re some of the best earbuds out there right now thanks to a bevy of fantastic features, including active noise cancellation to block outside noise — ideal of creating an immersive environment for concentrating or commuting.

The AirPods Pro have adaptive EQ which automatically tunes music to the shape of your ear, giving you a superior listening experience. There’s also spatial audio with dynamic head tracking so the music ‘follows’ you around giving you a more theater-like experience that’s far more encompassing than other earphones.

Other features include three sizes of soft, tapered silicone tips to get the right fit for you, and there’s sweat and water resistance, as well. With more than 24 hours of listening time via the charging case, you won’t have to worry about recharging too often either. It’s wireless as well providing you with added convenience.

Normally priced at $249, the latest Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deal brings the price down to just $159 at Walmart right now. A huge discount of $90, this is literally the best time ever to treat yourself to the latest earbuds. You won’t be disappointed by how great they sound. Get in fast while stocks last.

Looking for something a bit different? Maybe something over-ear? There are plenty of other Black Friday headphone deals happening today, including a AirPods Max Black Friday deal.

