As temperatures hit summer highs, the couch and gaming chair are looking better and better, and there’s no way to get more into your games than with a fantastic headset, like those you’ll find in these gaming headset deals. One of the best, the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, is currently only $74 at Dell — that’s an incredible $26 off its regular price of $100. It’s impossible to find a gaming headset of this quality anywhere else for more than 25% off, so get it while you can!

There’s a reason Alienware is one of the most recognized names in gaming. This gaming headset backs up the quality, looks, and performance for which Alienware has become famous. The Dell-owned company puts your comfort and gaming performance first with a headset that not only immerses you in your gameplay like no other but also helps you to dominate the competition with lightning-fast performance, accuracy, and communication.

There’s nothing like getting deep into a game, immersing yourself in the action and details, and there’s no quicker path to ultimate gameplay than experiencing the sound as it’s meant to be heard. The Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset provides immersive 7.1 virtual surround sound that not only makes gameplay more real but also keeps you alert to every motion, on- and off-screen. You’ll hear everything like it’s happening in real life with this headset’s custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz-40KHz drivers, which provide high-resolution audio. These drivers work with specially designed acoustic chambers within the perfectly fitting earpads to give you the most dynamic audio experience possible.

Those earpads aren’t just designed to carry perfect sound, either. This headset is made for comfort, too, allowing you to play better for longer. Alienware has constructed a specially cushioned headband and comfort-fit earpads with a hybrid of memory foam, sports fabric, and leatherette to keep you cool — and, above all, comfortable — which is the ideal way to face your gaming challenges. And they look amazing, too, with Alienware Legend Design’s sleek, subtle extenders, as well as a retractable boom mic that creates clean lines from any angle. And that microphone isn’t just for looks. The Discord TIA-920 certified retractable mic gives you crystal clear and lag-less communication. And get this: There’s noise cancellation, too. Like the very best headphones, you can tune out the world, focus on the task at hand, and have uninterrupted convos with your fellow gamers.

Right now is the perfect time to snag great summer discounts on gaming tech like the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, which is currently $26 off. Get ahead of the competition with this headset for only $74 right now at Dell, down from its regular price of $100. That’s a massive discount.

