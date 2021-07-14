  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

We can’t believe how cheap this Alienware gaming headset is today

By
Alienware gaming headset.

As temperatures hit summer highs, the couch and gaming chair are looking better and better, and there’s no way to get more into your games than with a fantastic headset, like those you’ll find in these gaming headset deals. One of the best, the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, is currently only $74 at Dell — that’s an incredible $26 off its regular price of $100. It’s impossible to find a gaming headset of this quality anywhere else for more than 25% off, so get it while you can!

There’s a reason Alienware is one of the most recognized names in gaming. This gaming headset backs up the quality, looks, and performance for which Alienware has become famous. The Dell-owned company puts your comfort and gaming performance first with a headset that not only immerses you in your gameplay like no other but also helps you to dominate the competition with lightning-fast performance, accuracy, and communication.

There’s nothing like getting deep into a game, immersing yourself in the action and details, and there’s no quicker path to ultimate gameplay than experiencing the sound as it’s meant to be heard. The Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset provides immersive 7.1 virtual surround sound that not only makes gameplay more real but also keeps you alert to every motion, on- and off-screen. You’ll hear everything like it’s happening in real life with this headset’s custom-tuned 50mm 20Hz-40KHz drivers, which provide high-resolution audio. These drivers work with specially designed acoustic chambers within the perfectly fitting earpads to give you the most dynamic audio experience possible.

Those earpads aren’t just designed to carry perfect sound, either. This headset is made for comfort, too, allowing you to play better for longer. Alienware has constructed a specially cushioned headband and comfort-fit earpads with a hybrid of memory foam, sports fabric, and leatherette to keep you cool — and, above all, comfortable — which is the ideal way to face your gaming challenges. And they look amazing, too, with Alienware Legend Design’s sleek, subtle extenders, as well as a retractable boom mic that creates clean lines from any angle. And that microphone isn’t just for looks. The Discord TIA-920 certified retractable mic gives you crystal clear and lag-less communication. And get this: There’s noise cancellation, too. Like the very best headphones, you can tune out the world, focus on the task at hand, and have uninterrupted convos with your fellow gamers.

Right now is the perfect time to snag great summer discounts on gaming tech like the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, which is currently $26 off. Get ahead of the competition with this headset for only $74 right now at Dell, down from its regular price of $100. That’s a massive discount.

More gaming deals

Want to explore beyond just headsets and up your entire gaming setup? Explore our roundup of the very best gaming deals below.

Watch Dogs: Legion PS4 Gold Steelbook Edition

$65 $110
Explore a massive open world with this edition of Watch Dogs: Legion which includes the base game, Season Pass, and Premium SteelBook, plus a free upgrade to the digital PS5 version.
Buy at Walmart

Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder Gaming Chair

$205 $499
The Respawn RSP-125 Sidewinder offers several features, including PU leather inserts, integrated headrest, foam lumbar support, and weight-activated tilt control—all for a comfortable gaming session.
Buy at Walmart

Western Digital WD_BLACK 5TB P10 Game Drive

$124 $150
Add 5TB of extra storage to your PlayStation, Xbox, or PC with this portable external hard drive that comes with an 18-inch USB Type-A to Micro-B cable with SuperSpeed interface up to 5Gbps.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 Carrying Case

$429 $479
Grab the hybrid console with complete accessories, including a 128GB SD card to install digital games and a carrying case that comes with Joy-Con cases, tempered glass screen protectors, and more.
Buy at Amazon

SanDisk 400GB microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card for Nintendo Switch

$100 $180
This officially licensed microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch features incredible read and write speeds, adding 400GB of storage for your installed games.
Buy at Best Buy

PlayStation VR Starter Bundle

$550 $676
Jump into virtual reality with this starter bundle, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers.
Buy at Walmart
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

Best server deals for July 2021

the best server ups for preventing data disaster

iPads are super cheap at Staples today

iPad (2020)

This Keurig bundle is ridiculously cheap at Staples today

keurig k1500 bundle deal staples july 2021

How this Roomba robot vacuum deal will save you time and money

iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum

If you’re an athlete you need a massage gun. This one just got a huge deal

hyperice hypervolt massage gun deal best buy july 2021 1

Lenovo IdeaPad 3, Flex 5 laptops get huge price cuts at Staples

lenovo ideapad flex 5 notebook deal staples july 2021 in silver

Best cheap Newegg deals for July 2021

Newegg Green Monday sale

Dell is handing out gaming laptops today — but hurry!

dell g15 gaming laptop deal july 2021 1

Staples is practically giving away Google Pixel Buds right now

google pixel buds deal staples july 2021 1

Best cheap air fryer deals for July 2021: Instant Pot, Ninja, and Dash

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for July 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for July 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1