Alienware gaming laptops and PCs are heavily discounted today

The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop on a desk.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If you’re serious about gaming, you’re going to need a powerful machine that won’t have trouble running the best PC games. Alienware is one of the most trusted brands in the industry, and now’s a great time to buy one of its devices as there’s an ongoing sale from Dell. You can get a gaming PC for as low as $1,400 and a gaming laptop for as low as $1,450 in Dell’s Alienware sale, where all of the options will also get you ready for upcoming PC games. You need to hurry in deciding what to buy though, as we don’t think there’s a lot of time left before you miss out on the massive discounts.

What to buy in Dell’s Alienware sale

Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a desk.
Alienware

If you’ve already purchased from monitor deals, or you prefer performance over portability, then you’ll want an Alienware gaming PC. The cheapest one in Dell’s Alienware sale is the Alienware Aurora R16 with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which will be instead of $1,600 for savings of $200. If you want to try a gaming desktop with an AMD chipset, the previous-generation Alienware Aurora R15 with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM is , following a $700 discount on its sticker price of $2,300.

For those who want their gaming devices with them at all times, you should go for an Alienware gaming laptop. The Alienware m16 with the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM is the most affordable option in the ongoing sale as it’s down to following a $300 discount on its original price of $1,750. If you want an Intel-powered laptop, the Alienware x14 R2 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM is from $1,800, for savings of $300.

Whether you're going for gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals in Dell's Alienware sale, you can be sure that you'll be getting a top-quality machine with powerful specifications and stylish designs. If something from our recommendations above already caught your attention, you should proceed with the transaction immediately as the price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow. Feel free to check out what else is available in the sale, but move quickly because you may miss out if you go too slow.

10 best gaming monitors of 2024: tested and reviewed
Overwatch 2 running on the LG OLED 27 gaming monitor.

There are a ton of options if you on the hunt for the best gaming monitors, but for us, Alienware's 34 QD-OLED still takes the cake in 2024. It's not the display for everyone, though, and after reviewing dozens of the top gaming monitors, we've settled on a list of displays with great gaming performance for any budget or purpose.

We're focused specifically on gaming monitors here, which come with higher refresh rates and adaptive sync features like G-Sync and FreeSync. If you're looking for an all-around display, make sure to browse our list of the best monitors.

Read more
Don’t miss this huge sale on Samsung monitors — From just $120
Press image of the Samsung ViewFinity S9 studio monitor.

Amazon has become known as a great place to shop for some savings, and today that’s good news if you’re in the market for a new computer monitor. Amazon is currently having a massive sale on Samsung monitors, with something to choose from for gamers, professionals, creatives, and students. Some of the best monitor deals we’ve seen can be found in the sale, in fact, with 25 Samsung monitors seeing substantial price drops. Free shipping will be included with a purchase, with free fast shipping available on some Samsung monitors for Amazon Prime members.

Why you should shop the Samsung monitor sale at Amazon
Samsung has long been known as one of the best TV brands, and that picture technology trickles down into its monitors. It has a wide range of monitors available, with several of them regularly in the conversation to be amongst the best monitors. This sale sees some affordable options to pair with a desktop PC or a laptop, such as the Samsung 27-inch CF39 Full HD Curved Monitor, which is

Read more
This monstrous Samsung 57-inch 4K gaming monitor is $700 off
The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57-inch mini-LED gaming monitor placed on a desk.

For the ultimate video game experience, it's not enough that you invest in gaming PC deals. You'll also need a topnotch display like the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor. It's pretty expensive -- but very much worth it -- at its original price of $2,500, so you shouldn't miss this chance to get it with a $700 discount from Samsung, for a more reasonable price of $1,800. It's still not cheap, but if you can afford it, it will quickly prove to be one of your best gaming purchases. You'll miss out on the savings if you don't move fast though, so hurry up and complete the transaction.

Why you should buy the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor
Samsung describes the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor as the first dual 4K Ultra HD monitor, with the 57-inch display offering 7680 x 2160 resolution -- that's equivalent to two 4K monitors with 3840 x 2160 resolution placed side-by-side. It's a massive screen, and when combined with a 1000R curvature to fill your peripheral vision and Quantum Mini-LED technology for extremely realistic images, you'll get fantastic levels of immersion in the best PC games that you may not get from any other monitor.

Read more