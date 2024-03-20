If you’re serious about gaming, you’re going to need a powerful machine that won’t have trouble running the best PC games. Alienware is one of the most trusted brands in the industry, and now’s a great time to buy one of its devices as there’s an ongoing sale from Dell. You can get a gaming PC for as low as $1,400 and a gaming laptop for as low as $1,450 in Dell’s Alienware sale, where all of the options will also get you ready for upcoming PC games. You need to hurry in deciding what to buy though, as we don’t think there’s a lot of time left before you miss out on the massive discounts.

What to buy in Dell’s Alienware sale

If you’ve already purchased from monitor deals, or you prefer performance over portability, then you’ll want an Alienware gaming PC. The cheapest one in Dell’s Alienware sale is the Alienware Aurora R16 with the 14th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which will be instead of $1,600 for savings of $200. If you want to try a gaming desktop with an AMD chipset, the previous-generation Alienware Aurora R15 with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM is , following a $700 discount on its sticker price of $2,300.

For those who want their gaming devices with them at all times, you should go for an Alienware gaming laptop. The Alienware m16 with the AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM is the most affordable option in the ongoing sale as it’s down to following a $300 discount on its original price of $1,750. If you want an Intel-powered laptop, the Alienware x14 R2 with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM is from $1,800, for savings of $300.

Whether you’re going for gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals in Dell’s Alienware sale, you can be sure that you’ll be getting a top-quality machine with powerful specifications and stylish designs. If something from our recommendations above already caught your attention, you should proceed with the transaction immediately as the price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow. Feel free to check out what else is available in the sale, but move quickly because you may miss out if you go too slow.

