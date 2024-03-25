Save $500 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4060

Not all gaming laptop deals are worth your time and money, and even less will be powerful enough to meet gamers’ needs for the next few years. If you’re willing to make a serious investment, you should check out Dell’s offer for the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. From its original price of $2,000, a $500 discount brings it down to $1,500. It’s still not cheap, but it’s actually a reasonable price for a machine of this caliber. You need to hurry with your purchase if you want the savings though, as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop

The Alienware x14 R2 takes aim at the best gaming laptops with the powerful performance provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. You’ll be able to play not just all of the best PC games, but also the upcoming PC games in the near future without having to make any upgrades.

To maximize the power that’s under the hood of the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop, it comes with a 14-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The device also ships with a 1TB SSD, which offers enough storage space for multiple AAA titles, and Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start downloading and installing your favorite games right after unboxing the gaming laptop.

The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is on sale from Dell for a discounted price of $1,500, for savings of $500 on its sticker price of $2,000. That’s a great price for a device this powerful, but you’re going to have to act fast because if you keep delaying your transaction, you’ll be increasing the risk of missing out on this bargain. If you think the Alienware x14 R2 should be your next gaming laptop, go ahead and proceed with the purchase as quick as you can.

