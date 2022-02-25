  1. Deals
Dell slashed the price of this Alienware gaming PC by $600

Aaron Mamiit
By
Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

If you want to invest in PC gaming, there’s no shortage of gaming deals that you can take advantage of right now. You’ll usually need thousands of dollars for a high-quality setup by purchasing from gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals, but you can enjoy significant savings from the offers of retailers like Dell. You have options like the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, which is down to $1,400 from its original price of $2,000 after a $600 discount.

The best gaming desktops will make sure that you can play the latest video games, even the titles with the highest requirements. That’s the case with the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, which is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. These are the most important specifications in Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop — 16GB of RAM is enough for today’s games, and anything beyond that is overkill.

The Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop comes with a 1TB SSD, which provides ample space to install several AAA games at a time, and a thermal design featuring quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers, which keeps the PC always running at peak performance. The gaming PC also incorporates Alienware’s AlienFX RBG LED lighting, for a customizable look that matches your mood for the day.

Jump into PC gaming with a powerful machine like the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, so that you can appreciate everything that the platform has to offer. The gaming PC is available from Dell at $600 off, which lowers its price to $1,400 from its original price of $2,000. The deal’s availability is limited though, and once it’s gone, we don’t know when it will return. To ensure that you don’t miss out on Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming PC deals

It will be tough to find a better offer than Dell’s discount for the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, but you’re more than welcome to try. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming PC deals that you can shop right now across various retailers.

ABS Master Gaming PC (Core i5-11400F, GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,300 $1,400
Boosted RAM, one of Nvidia's best new RTX-series graphics cards, a boatload of storage space, and a stylish case with RGB fans. What's not to love? more
Buy at Newegg

ABS Master PC (Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 3060 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD)

$1,500 $1,600
Stay in the flow with this GeForce RTX 3060 Ti-powered powered ABS desktop. Handle creative projects with ease, immerse yourself in your favorite video games, and do anything else you need a PC to do. more
Buy at Newegg

Kepler Systems Genesis Gaming PC (Core i5, Geforce GTX 750, 8GB RAM, 500GB SSD)

$550
It's pretty basic with a GTX 750 GPU, but for the price, this gaming desktop is plenty capable of running casual titles like Fortnite. more
Buy at Amazon

Asus ROG Strix GL10 Gaming PC (Ryzen 5-3600X, GTX 1660 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$799 $899
Asus always delivers a lot of value, and this ROG Strix GL10 gaming desktop PC is priced well and nicely equipped to handle modern 1080p gaming. more
Buy at Walmart

Ipason Gaming PC (Ryzen3, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GT 1030 4GB, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD)

$580
A basic -- and very affordable -- gaming desktop. Ideal for work and for playing more casual games like Fortnite. more
Buy at Newegg
