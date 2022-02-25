Dell slashed the price of this Alienware gaming PC by $600

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you want to invest in PC gaming, there’s no shortage of gaming deals that you can take advantage of right now. You’ll usually need thousands of dollars for a high-quality setup by purchasing from gaming PC deals and gaming monitor deals, but you can enjoy significant savings from the offers of retailers like Dell. You have options like the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, which is down to $1,400 from its original price of $2,000 after a $600 discount.

The best gaming desktops will make sure that you can play the latest video games, even the titles with the highest requirements. That’s the case with the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, which is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. These are the most important specifications in Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop — 16GB of RAM is enough for today’s games, and anything beyond that is overkill.

The Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop comes with a 1TB SSD, which provides ample space to install several AAA games at a time, and a thermal design featuring quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers, which keeps the PC always running at peak performance. The gaming PC also incorporates Alienware’s AlienFX RBG LED lighting, for a customizable look that matches your mood for the day.

Jump into PC gaming with a powerful machine like the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, so that you can appreciate everything that the platform has to offer. The gaming PC is available from Dell at $600 off, which lowers its price to $1,400 from its original price of $2,000. The deal’s availability is limited though, and once it’s gone, we don’t know when it will return. To ensure that you don’t miss out on Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

It will be tough to find a better offer than Dell’s discount for the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop, but you’re more than welcome to try. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the best gaming PC deals that you can shop right now across various retailers.

