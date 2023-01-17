 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090 is $520 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Gamers who want a machine that will be able to keep up with the increasing requirements for modern video games should expect to make a sizable purchase, but you can still enjoy savings along the way with offers like Dell’s $520 discount for the Alienware Aurora R13. At $2,400 instead of its original price of $2,920, it’s still not cheap, but you won’t regret getting this gaming PC, especially if you pair it with an investment in gaming monitor deals.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC

With the Alienware Aurora R13, you won’t have to check the recommended specifications of a new game. The gaming PC will surely be able to run it, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. It also comes with 16GB of RAM, which is considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. Most of today’s best PC games — including Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Elden Ring — recommend that amount of RAM or lower. The gaming PC also comes with Windows 11 Home in its 512GB SSD, so you can start installing games as soon as you hook up the gaming desktop to the necessary peripherals.

The Alienware Aurora R13 features the Dell-owned brand’s Legend 2.0 design, which not only improves accessibility through an increased internal volume, but also prioritizes cooling with a reorganized internal layout that minimizes airflow obstructions. The gaming PC also offers the Alienware Command Center, through which you have complete control of the system with settings for thermal control, overclocking, and AlienFX lighting, among many others.

If you’ve been on the hunt for gaming PC deals, here’s one that warrants heavy consideration — the Alienware Aurora R13 for $2,400 instead of its original price of $2,920. There’s no escaping the high cost of a gaming desktop if you want a powerful machine, but Dell’s offer will give you $520 in savings that you can spend on video games and accessories. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this offer though, so to make sure that you don’t miss out, you should finalize your purchase of the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop as soon as possible.

