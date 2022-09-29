 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save over $1,000 off a new gaming PC with this Alienware clearance sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop on a white background.

Enter the world of PC gaming or upgrade from an outdated CPU with Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. The powerful machine is yours for just $1,400 instead of its original price of $2,490, for savings of $1,090 that you can spend on gaming monitor deals and games to play. Alienware deals like this don’t happen often, and when they do, they get sold out quickly. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible, while the discount is still online.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop

Alienware is a Dell-owned brand that’s focused on gaming products, and it’s making a name for itself with machines like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. It checks all the right boxes in Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, plus 16 GB of RAM that’s considered the best place to start for a gaming PC in our separate guide on how much RAM do you need. It’s also designed to make it easy if you eventually want to upgrade its components, which is one of the main benefits of a gaming desktop over other platforms.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop features a 1TB SSD boot drive and a 1TB SATA for storage, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using it right away after hooking it up to the necessary peripherals. If you find yourself playing games for several hours, you don’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming PC comes with a thermal design that includes four 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers, a dual-axial fan, and an improved airflow pattern.

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming computer because there are gaming PC deals like Dell’s $1,090 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. You only have to pay $1,400, which is nearly half the machine’s original price of $2,490. We’re not sure how long the gaming PC’s stocks will last in this clearance sale though, so you better act fast if you don’t want to regret missing out on this offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop.

Editors' Recommendations

Lenovo’s ThinkVision ultrawide curved monitor is 40% off today
The Lenovo ThinkVision T34w-20 curved ultrawide monitor with abstract colors on the screen.
Lenovo Legion i7 gaming PCs and laptops both got massive discounts
The Lenovo Legion 7i gaming laptop against a white backdrop.
Hurry — Dell XPS 13 is $550 off in Dell’s monster clearance sale
Dell XPS 13 on a table displaying the Digital Trends logo.
Save $550 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3070 today
The HP OMEN 40L desktop gaming PC against a white background.
HP flash sale: Pavilion x360 2-in-1 laptop just got a $130 price cut
HP Pavilion x360 14 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Flash deal drops this 15-inch Dell laptop to just $250
The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop front-facing and displaying an image of a woman smiling.
These giant TVs are all under $300 during this Walmart TV sale
Philips 55-inch Class side-on view with menu showing
Best Prime Day Deals: What to expect from the October event
Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.
Best tablet deals for September 2022
apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768
Best Phone Deals: Save on Google Pixel 6, Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro cameras seen from the back.
Lenovo is practically giving away this 2-in-1 laptop today
The sixth-generation Lenovo ThinkPad 11e Yoga in laptop form.
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for September 2022
Fios TV Package
Hurry and get an Amazon Echo Dot for just $0.99
amazon echo dot sengled smart light 3rd generation sandstone with 2 bulb kit by 02