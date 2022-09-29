Enter the world of PC gaming or upgrade from an outdated CPU with Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. The powerful machine is yours for just $1,400 instead of its original price of $2,490, for savings of $1,090 that you can spend on gaming monitor deals and games to play. Alienware deals like this don’t happen often, and when they do, they get sold out quickly. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible, while the discount is still online.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop

Alienware is a Dell-owned brand that’s focused on gaming products, and it’s making a name for itself with machines like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. It checks all the right boxes in Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor and AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card, plus 16 GB of RAM that’s considered the best place to start for a gaming PC in our separate guide on how much RAM do you need. It’s also designed to make it easy if you eventually want to upgrade its components, which is one of the main benefits of a gaming desktop over other platforms.

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop features a 1TB SSD boot drive and a 1TB SATA for storage, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using it right away after hooking it up to the necessary peripherals. If you find yourself playing games for several hours, you don’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming PC comes with a thermal design that includes four 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers, a dual-axial fan, and an improved airflow pattern.

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to get a decent gaming computer because there are gaming PC deals like Dell’s $1,090 discount for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. You only have to pay $1,400, which is nearly half the machine’s original price of $2,490. We’re not sure how long the gaming PC’s stocks will last in this clearance sale though, so you better act fast if you don’t want to regret missing out on this offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop.

Editors' Recommendations